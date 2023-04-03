TRV-UST-DISNEY-TRON-RIDE-2-OS

If you haven’t seen the movies, don’t worry. The queue walks you through the essence of the story line before you straddle a lightcycle to go on what Disney calls ‘one of the fastest coasters at any Disney theme park in the world.’

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida — Not since Space Mountain has the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World had such a high-tech, high-thrills ride in Tomorrowland. And Tron Lightcycle Run has been a long time coming.

Opening April 4, the new ride looms just beyond Space Mountain in an enormous canopied structure that is impossible to miss, especially at night. And like Space Mountain, it has a sleek, futuristic appeal that feels both retro and modern.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you