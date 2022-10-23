2022-10-24_etsu_bluegrass_honors

Jack Tottle, left, founder of ETSU’s Bluegrass, Old-Time and Country Music Studies program, shakes hands with ETSU President Brian Noland as country music star Kenny Chesney looks on. Tottle was presented with an honorary doctorate on Friday, in an event recognizing the 40th anniversary of the program.

 CHARLIE WARDEN_ETSU

Having created one of the most musically grounded and historically minded music studies programs in the United States, East Tennessee State University celebrated the program’s 40th anniversary with a special event on Friday.

During this event showcasing student bands from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, four-time Country Music Association and four-year consecutive Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year Kenny Chesney joined ETSU President Brian Noland in presenting program founder Jack Tottle with an honorary doctorate.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video