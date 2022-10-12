Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works.
“The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated in Asheville, North Carolina and was co-curated by Starr Sariego and Tema Stauffer. It features the work of 23 regional and national photographers, who are all sharing parts of their experience existing in the world as LGBTQIA+ individuals.
“So the exhibition is basically a self-representational exhibit, a photo documentary almost, of the experiences and journey of some of our LGBTQIA+ artists,” said Karlotta Contreras-Koterbay, the director of Tipton Galleries. “Most of the work is portraiture and self portraits, but there are also some that include the landscape, (the photographer’s) friends or family or people who have inspired them.”
“The idea really is to provide a visual representation of their journey, of their ‘self’, of their place in the world, and of their identity as LGBTQIA+ individuals.”
The artists come from various backgrounds and regions. Some are current students at ETSU, and others were involved in the ’80s feminist movement. Some are from Appalachia, and others are from across the country.
Regardless of their background, Contreras-Koterbay said that with this exhibition, the curators are hoping to “empower the photographer to be seen and heard as they wish.”
“One of the curators really wanted to invite the viewers to rethink the societal labels of ‘difference’ and ‘otherness’ through this exhibition,” she said. “She also wanted to re-investigate and provide a discourse on the preconceived definitions of gender and language through the visual narratives.”
As evidenced in the title, this exhibition shows the diverse and distinct ways that LGBTQIA+ individuals and artists see themselves. By using these artistic mediums, they are able to show who they are on the inside, regardless of how society and others may perceive them from the outside.
“There’s always a need for visibility and self representation for our various communities, and we really try to present a diversity of form and social issues,” said Contreras-Koterbay. “With the constant attack and the politics of the body … there’s always a constant struggle for social justice and for inclusion and equal rights. So this kind of exhibition is relevant.”
This exhibition can serve as a mirror for viewers to see themselves, or as a window for others to use to learn something about a different perspective.
“This is an opportunity to see a rare exhibition where you have an exclusively LGBTQIA+ artistic exhibition of the self,” said Contreras-Koterbay. “It’s, I think, a good opportunity for people to see something different and to see something that’s not familiar — something that will make them rethink about societal norms and about the body and gender identities.”
“If people have LGBTQIA+ children, family or friends, I would really encourage them to see (the exhibition). It will give them a little bit more opportunity to really … kind of see a different side of our neighbors or our friends and families.”
The exhibition includes visual art as well as audio and video segments. While some viewers may be uncomfortable with some of the images that are presented, Contreras-Koterbay said that there is no full nudity, and nothing graphic or “shocking.”
The exhibition’s catalog, as well as curatorial statements, sample audio and video, artist statements and more information about the artists can be found by downloading the “This Skin I’m In” app which can be found on the Apple Store and Google Store.
Contreras-Koterbay said that she is grateful that this exhibition was chosen by the Tipton Galleries committee.
“We really encourage empathy and understanding after viewing this show,” she said.
Tipton Galleries will be open and showing “This Skin I’m In” Thursdays and Fridays from 5-7 p.m. or by appointment. Guests wanting to view the exhibition outside of regular business hours are asked to call the gallery in advance.
Tipton Gallery will also host an artist talk and reception for the exhibition on November 4 from 6-8 p.m. and a LGBTQIA+ panel on November 14 from 5-7 p.m. All Tipton Gallery events and exhibitions are free to the public.For more information on Tipton Galleries, visit https://www.etsu.edu/cas/art/galleries/tipton.php.