"Choose a Face"

This piece, which reads “Choose a face” in French, was provided by Karlota Contreras-Koterbay as an example of what the exhibit is trying to convey.

 Tom VanEynde

Beginning Thursday, Tipton Galleries in downtown Johnson City will be presenting the traveling exhibition, “This Skin I’m In: A Visual Narrative of Self” which discusses the LGBTQIA+ experience through self-representational works.

“The Skin I’m In” will run from October 13 to November 23. This art exhibition originated in Asheville, North Carolina and was co-curated by Starr Sariego and Tema Stauffer. It features the work of 23 regional and national photographers, who are all sharing parts of their experience existing in the world as LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Download PDF "This Skin I'm In" Catalog

