The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library will hold a book sale this weekend featuring thousands of donated items.
Friends Book Sale Committee Chair Kathy Hall said, “Our bi-annual book sale is a great place to find an unexpected treasure or just your next great read. We always have a huge variety of adult and children’s books, DVDs, CDs and even puzzles. This sale in particular will feature a large selection of children’s books.”
Along with finding hidden treasures, the sale offers people a chance to support their local library. All proceeds from the sale will go to furthering the library’s work.
Paperbacks cost $1 and hardbacks cost $3; children’s books are four for $1 and children’s chapter books are two for $1. CDs are four for $1 and DVDs are $1 each. People can also purchase a library tote bag full of books for $25.
The Sunday sale will include a special $5 per bag deal. Bags will be provided at the sale for those who need them.
In addition to the public sales on Saturday and Sunday, Friends of the Library members are invited to a preview sale on Friday from 5:30-7 p.m.
The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library is a group of volunteers dedicated to the library’s welfare and promotion. Anyone can sign up to become a Friends member online at jcpl.org/friends or in person at the book sale. Email friends@jcpl.org for more information about the group or the book sale.
Visit jcpl.org, call 423-434-4450 or drop by 100 W. Millard St. to use the library. Like Johnson City Public Library on Facebook and Instagram to receive daily updates on library collections, programs and services.