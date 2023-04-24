The Friends of the Johnson City Public Library will hold a book sale this weekend featuring thousands of donated items.

Friends Book Sale Committee Chair Kathy Hall said, “Our bi-annual book sale is a great place to find an unexpected treasure or just your next great read. We always have a huge variety of adult and children’s books, DVDs, CDs and even puzzles. This sale in particular will feature a large selection of children’s books.”

