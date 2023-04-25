The Blue Plum Organization announced a location change for the 2023 festival coming in June, moving from Founders Park to King Commons Park.
The festival will be held on Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3.
Due to ongoing city projects in Founders Park, the organization — in coordination with the City of Johnson City — has decided to move to nearby King Commons, which organizers say allows more parking options, fewer road closures and a larger, more accessible space for attendees.
“We are thrilled to have the festival in King Commons this year,” said Caroline Abercrombie, festival director and member of the Blue Plum board of directors. “We believe this new location is going to bring the possibility of new experiences, new attendees and a new energy to this community favorite.”
The choice of King Commons also lends a symbolic nod to a recently retired city employee and advocate of the organization.
“Long-time public works director Phil Pindzola was a trailblazer and incredible advocate of not only our organization, but also the creation and use of King Commons Park,” said Blue Plum Board President Meagan Day. “We’re happy that we can honor Phil’s tenure to the city and its residents in this small but touching way.”
The Blue Plum Festival is a celebration of the culture of Johnson City and features a variety of events, including live music, arts and crafts makers and food vendors. The free, non-ticketed festival will share more information regarding music lineups, vendors and volunteer opportunities soon.
“The Blue Plum Festival has become a beloved tradition among our community members,” Abercrombie said. “We are excited to grow and evolve in our new location this year. We thank the city for being such instrumental partners in this process, and we can’t wait to see our fellow Johnson City residents there.”
For more information about the Blue Plum Organization and festival, visit www.blueplum.org.
