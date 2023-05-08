The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum dining experience on a restored Moultrie dining car will serve as a fundraiser for the Chuckey Depot Museum and the restoration program of Watauga Valley’s historic rail passenger cars.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum dining experience on a restored Moultrie dining car will serve as a fundraiser for the Chuckey Depot Museum and the restoration program of Watauga Valley’s historic rail passenger cars.
Contributed
Lunch and dinner tickets are on sale now for the popular dining experience on restored railway cars.
JONESBOROUGH — The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum will host a special dining experience on restored vintage railroad dining cars for an upcoming fundraising event.
The fundraiser will be held on June 23 and 24 at the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum yard.
Tickets for lunch and dinner are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at (423) 753-1010 or visiting Jonesborough.com/tickets.
Funds raised will be used for the Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough and the restoration program of Watauga Valley’s historic rail passenger cars.
The Watauga Valley railroad museum will provide a unique opportunity for fine dining and entertainment on the restored Moultrie dining car. The dining car will not move during the dinner.
The highlight of the evening will be a dinner followed by storytelling by a Railroad Storyteller.
Diners may choose a table for two or four.
Due to limited parking at the rail yard, all patrons for lunch each day will park at the Washington County Library, located at 200 Sabin Drive in Jonesborough.
All patrons for dinner each day will park at the Jonesborough Senior Center, located at 307 E. Main St., and will be shuttled a short distance to and from the dining cars at no charge.
Both vintage heritage passenger cars were built before the Americans with Disabilities Act. Due to their historic significance and age, they are exempt from ADA compliance requirements. Please consider suitability when ordering tickets.
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society & Museum, the Town of Jonesborough and the Heritage Alliance have partnered to preserve the former Southern Railway train depot from Chuckey, Tennessee. It was added to the National Registry of Historic Places in 1979 for its historic architectural significance.
Built by Southern Railway in 1906, the depot had been privately leased since 1959 but was situated on land owned by Southern successor Norfolk Southern, who notified the building’s owners of its plans to demolish the historic structure because the lease had expired.
The owners of the building gifted it to the Town of Jonesborough, and it was moved from Chuckey to Jonesborough. It now serves as a museum. Although the railroad is still prominent in Jonesborough, the town’s depot was razed in the 1970s.