Folks who come out to Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater Thursday will be in for a treat when the fun and musically diverse band The Thrillbillyz make their stop at the Bert Street Music Series.
The free concert will be held from 7-9 p.m.
The Thrillbillyz formed in the early ’90s and hail from Roanoke, Va. Their album, Romp! produced a regional hit single, “Franklin County Moonshine.” After years of radio play and many successful shows, including opening slots for some of the biggest bands out there, they went their separate musical ways for 20 years.
During that time they grew as artists and got back together in 2017. Since that time, they have rocked stage after stage and put out a new album, “Romp Rising!” Recorded at Flat 5 Studios in Salem, Va., the new music is a favorite for many, especially fans of the first album. It’s a bluesy, soulful, rockin’, funky, psychedelic, homespun fun kind of thing.
Each of the Bert Street Music Series concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site. Parking is available at MPCC as well as the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The series schedule is as follows:
Aug. 25: The Thrillbillyz
Sept. 1: Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Sept. 8: Good Rockin’ Tonight
Sept. 15: Samantha Gray Band
Sept. 22: WyldeHeart
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, and Washington County Sheriff’s Office.