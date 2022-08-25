The Thrillbillyz

Tonight’s free Bert Street Series concert, featuring The Thrillbillyz, will begin at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at the Memorial Park Community Center at 510 Bert St. in Johnson City.

 Contributed

Folks who come out to Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater Thursday will be in for a treat when the fun and musically diverse band The Thrillbillyz make their stop at the Bert Street Music Series.

The free concert will be held from 7-9 p.m.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video