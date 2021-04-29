BRISTOL —The Pinnacle has announced the preliminary line-up for this year’s summer concert series.
The summer concert series offers complimentary entertainment for shoppers and those dinning in the Plaza.
The Pinnacle will host artists from around the region in free concerts each Friday and Saturday from May through September.
Each concert will begin at 6:30 pm, and are free and open to the public for family-friendly fun while dining.
2021 Pinnacle Summer Concert Series Schedule for May:
• Friday, May 7th: Kasey Williams: Originally from Johnson City, Williams, moved to New York City to pursue an acting career. After years of film and stage performances, she found herself drawn to a new form of creative expression—songwriting.
• Saturday, May 8th: Jamie Collins. Collins is a singer/songwriter from Bristol, Tn. Growing up with a father who was one of the area's best flat pickers, Jamie was surrounded by talented musicians from birth. Currently performing with all female bluegrass trio, The Blue Ridge Girls.
• Friday, May 14th: Breanna Jean. Jean is a 16-year-old singer/songwriter from Welch, WV who is currently residing in Princeton, WV. Playing at local venues and clubs with her father and brother, Jean can be seen playing ukulele, guitar, drums and piano as well as showing off her big voice.
• Saturday, May 15th: Noah Spencer. Spencer is just a senior in high school from Richlands, Va. but is already on his way making a name for himself in the Bristol region music scene. He started performing at the young age of 5 and picked up the guitar when he was 11.
• Friday, May 21st: Momma Molasses. Originally from the Pines of North Carolina, and currently based in Bristol, V.A., Momma Molasses has toured throughout the Southeast, as a breakout D.I.Y. musician. Her music interlaces influences from Folk, Alt-country, Americana, Piedmont Blues, Appalachian, Swamp-pop, Bluegrass, and Old-Time music into a uniquely timeless sound.
• Saturday, May 22nd: Ryan Ward. Ward is an eclectic guitarist with an endless passion for music. He incorporates his guitar heroes and influences into his own compositions. You can expect a mixture of classic rock, indie, alternative, and folk—with some originals thrown in.
• Friday, May 28th: Chad Cox. Cox is an American actor and musician from North Tazewell, Va. His role in American Honey with lead actor, Shia La Beouf, brought him national attention along with his spot-on musical performance in the movie. Chad has continued his musical career touring the Southeast and in local venues across the region.
• Saturday, May 29th: The Crowe Hollerers are brothers and born buskers, Luke and Blane Sage, playing in the streets of Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and Kentucky—anywhere a crowd might gather, introducing random folks to their self-styled country jug punk.
Visit www.ThePinnacle.com for more event information throughout the year.
