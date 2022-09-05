In early 2020, Geraldine Buckley found herself in the unexpected position of being locked down with the terrified staff at the hospital where she worked as a chaplain.
She was just six months into her residency at a small community hospital when the facility went on COVID lockdown.
“There was huge fear inside the hospital,” recalled Buckley, whose chaplain work became largely restricted to staff due to the lack of protective equipment at the time. From this unusual perspective, Buckley began to write a series of Facebook posts about the experience that went viral, which became the basis for a set of stories she calls pandemic parables.
As the next storyteller in the International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! lineup, Buckley will share a handful of these tales scattered throughout her live performances during the week. “It all sounds very depressing,” she says, “but it’s really not because I’m doing it.”
Buckley is referring to what she likes to describe as her “ridiculously silly” sense of humor, which comes through even in difficult situations. After her stint as a hospital chaplain, she transferred to hospice, where she worked with dying patients and their families.
“The wonderful thing is that people need to laugh,” she said. “When things are really serious, you’ll grasp at anything.”
Buckley has made a name for herself in the storytelling world by sharing true personal stories that break down the barriers between funny and poignant and profound. During her upcoming artistic residency in Jonesborough, she’ll share a wide range of these tales, some of which is new material.
“I have a habit of stumbling into adventures,” she said, tracing a theme throughout her body of work. “So that’s what I’ll be doing, talking about the world in all its depth and laughter. Things seem to somehow work out, no matter how long it takes.”
Buckley has found that her real-life escapades are often stranger than fiction, and her repertoire borrows from her vast collection of curious experiences.
The Storytelling Live! series is structured as a week’s worth of matinee concerts at the International Storytelling Center. From Sept. 6-10, Tuesday through Saturday, Buckley will offer a daily matinee at 2 p.m., with different stories planned for each program. A new storyteller will be invited to Jonesborough each week through the end of October.
Tickets for all matinee concerts are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for people under age 18. There will also be an online ticketing option for people who prefer to watch at home for just $15 per household. Buckley’s virtual concert will be filmed live in Jonesborough, and available for streaming beginning the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 8. Ticketholders will continue to have virtual access through Monday at midnight, and the concert can be watched more than once.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, ETSU, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol and Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include Johnson City Press, the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.