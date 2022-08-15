Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will present The Blake Ellege Band Thursday as part of the Bert Street Music Series. This free, top-notch performance features a band with extensive musical experience.
American Idol Golden Ticket winner Blake Ellege fronts this party band that keeps everyone dancing to a repertoire that spans more than five decades and all genres. Featuring some of the finest musicians on the eastern seaboard, the band brings powerful performances with every song, taking the audience back to some of their fondest memories.
Each of the Bert Street Music Series concerts will be held 7-9 p.m. on Thursdays at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza.
Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged.
Concessions will be on site. Parking is available at MPCC as well as the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The series schedule is as follows:
Aug. 18: Blake Ellege Band
Aug. 25: The Thrillbillyz
Sept. 1: Victor Lawson and Boogie Chillen
Sept. 8: Good Rockin’ Tonight
Sept. 15: Samantha Gray Band
The Bert Street Music Series is presented by the Johnson City Press, 101.5 WQUT, Tri-Cities’ Classic Rock, Campbell’s Morrell Music, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information, call 423-283-5827.
