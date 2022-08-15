Blake Ellege Band

The Blake Ellege Band will perform at this week's free Bert Street Music Series concert. 

 Contributed

Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater will present The Blake Ellege Band Thursday as part of the Bert Street Music Series. This free, top-notch performance features a band with extensive musical experience.

American Idol Golden Ticket winner Blake Ellege fronts this party band that keeps everyone dancing to a repertoire that spans more than five decades and all genres. Featuring some of the finest musicians on the eastern seaboard, the band brings powerful performances with every song, taking the audience back to some of their fondest memories.

