The 96th annual Appalachian Fair kicks off Monday and organizers promise the regional event will live up to this year’s theme: “Acres of Fun.”
The fair will wrap up Saturday and features amusement rides, agricultural exhibits and live music on the main stage every night beginning at 8.
Carly Pearce will kick off the live entertainment on Monday. She takes the Appalachian Fairground stage from her ‘Here and Now’ tour. Her hits include: “Never Wanted To Be That Girl,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now” and “Diamondback.”
Country music artist Walker Hayes will perform on Wednesday. Hayes is known for his song “Fancy Like,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart and went viral on Tiktok.
On Friday, country music group Shenandoah will perform some of their most popular songs such as “I Want To Be Loved Like That,” “Sunday In The South” and “The Moon Over Georgia” on the main stage.
Other musical groups performing at the fair throughout the week include Russell Dickerson, We Are Messengers and Dailey and Vincent.
In addition to music, the fair will also feature a new ride and QR codes in the parking lot that will allow attendees to purchase tickets online to avoid the ticket line. The fair will also feature a new area dedicated to agriculture in the recently renovated Building Four.
General admission tickets are $10 with children 11 and under admitted free when accompanied by an adult. A three-day general admission season pass will be $25 and a six-day general admission season pass will be $50.
The James H. Drew Exposition will offer midway rides each day. Prices are $20 for unlimited rides on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and $25 on Friday. From 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, all rides will be free. After 11 a.m., unlimited rides will be $30 on Saturday.