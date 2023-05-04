Lights go down over hundreds of seats as a hush fills the audience. The curtains open to a show full of wonder and awe.
This wonder and awe are unknown to many people. Stage productions are slowly losing traction as streaming movies and musicals become easier to watch at home.
No one is truly at fault for this switch. The circumstances surrounding the past few years have been messy for any live theater, and streaming services are much more convenient.
Many people need to realize how close live theater is to them. Watching productions is much simpler than traveling to New York. Local and college shows are fantastic ways to show support to the community. While not every show they perform is well-known, all performances are incredible and enjoyable to viewers of all ages.
The East Tennessee State University Theatre Department produces some truly phenomenal plays and musicals. Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, and The Renaissance Center in Kingsport are two additional production theaters that deliver highly successful shows. Finding stage productions takes slightly more effort, but it is a worthwhile experience.
The local theaters also put tons of work and effort into the shows. The more people come to experience them, the better the productions will be each year. Watching more unknown shows allows people to expand their tastes and helps improve the technology and sets used for the shows. The arts are almost always unfunded, and watching shows helps generate more funding.
This allows the department to purchase the rights to more mainstream productions and gather more audiences.
DB-EXCEL has several dedicated thespians among the student ranks. Junior Abigail Marshall has played the lead in multiple productions for the LampLight Theatre, and Freshman Felix LaFollette has starred in plays for the main campus’ Dramahawks as well as with Theatre Bristol, among others.
Stage theater is genuinely a unique experience that everyone can enjoy. It takes more energy than clicking on a movie but has much more of a lasting impact. The first live performance someone experiences will stick with them for the rest of their life.