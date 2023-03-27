I am very fortunate to say I attended the second night of Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” in Glendale, Arizona, at State Farm Stadium this past weekend.
The tour has most notably been hyped up for months since back in November 2022 when Ticketmaster went down due to the overwhelming demand for tickets. “Over 2 million tickets were sold on Ticketmaster for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on Nov. 15 — the most tickets ever sold for an artist in a single day,” the Ticketmaster website explained.
Nearly four months later, though, the day had arrived.
Ahead of Swift’s performance, her opening acts GAYLE and Paramore took the stage. GAYLE, at 18 years old, opened up one of the biggest tours of the century. She is popularly known for viral TikTok hit “ABCDEFU.”
Paramore played some of their biggest hits like “The Only Exception” and “Still Into You.” They opened with “This Is Why,” the lead single and title track off their newest album of the same name, which was released in September 2022. Lead vocalist Hayley Williams sported fluorescent pink eyeliner and a leather miniskirt during their set before Swift.
I was super impressed with the quick transitions between opening acts. It wasn’t long before a clock appeared on the screen, counting down the time to Swift taking the stage. The building erupted with anticipation waiting to see how she would open her tour for the first time in five years.
The show kicked off with “Miss Americana” and the stunning visual of Swift emerging from the middle of these flowy, pink fabric fans that were carried out by her dancers. The concert was divided up by “eras,” meaning each album got its own dedicated section.
It was an interesting choice for her to group each album’s songs together like that, but I think visually it made a lot of sense. It was like she was taking us on a journey through the eras one album at a time.
Many of the outfits were callbacks to previous tours, which was nostalgic. My favorite of the songs she played were “Fearless” and “Enchanted.”
When she transitioned from the “Lover” era setlist to the “Fearless” setlist and did a hand heart, I was instantly transported back to my elementary and middle school days listening to “You Belong With Me” and “Love Story.”
I think for a lot of people, that’s why this tour is such a huge success — it has something for everyone. The music of Taylor Swift is inescapable, and she’s someone whose music most fans have grown up with. Her set was three hours long — performing something from every era except her debut album.
Her lack of songs from “Speak Now” and her self-titled “Taylor Swift” album can be attributed to the fact she hasn’t re-recorded those albums yet. I am sure once she does, she will factor those into the already lengthy setlist.
Another thing that impressed me was the stage: It would create steps, platforms, etc., while also displaying amazing interactive visuals for the songs. My favorite part was when the stage opened up and Taylor swan-dived into the opening in the stage, but visually the stage made it look like she was swimming to the other part of the stage underneath it. You just don’t see that anywhere else.
She concluded the concert with her “Midnights” eras setlist and “Karma” as the last song. Some of her song choices surprised me, but overall I think it represented the setlist she wanted to do for her fans, and I was more than thrilled by all the choices she made.
In order to include as much of her discography as possible, Swift also cut some verses from songs and meshed others together. In total, she performed an impressive 44 songs throughout the night.
The Eras Tour, especially during opening weekend, was a spectacle to behold. If you are fortunate enough to have tickets, it’s an experience you don’t want to miss out on. It will take you on a journey through the past 15 years of Swift’s music, and it might even remind you of some of the music of hers you forgot. Bedazzled outfits or merch are not a requirement, but I would definitely recommend wearing comfortable shoes to dance the night away.