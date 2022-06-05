Master storyteller Antonio Rocha will soon bring his kinetic performance style and sparkling sense of humor to his upcoming residency for Storytelling Live!, the International Storytelling Center’s seasonal concert series.
In Jonesborough, Rocha will take to the stage in the center’s intimate theater this week from Tuesday through Saturday.
Originally from Brazil, Rocha came to the US to study under the world-class mime Tony Montanaro in 1988. For Rocha, mime was just one skill in the toolbox that helped him bring some of his first personal stories to life.
These autobiographical tales were often about his boyhood in Rio de Janeiro, a magical green landscape filled with fruit trees and an assortment of little creatures. Rocha thought of every animal in his front yard, no matter how wild, like a beloved pet.
Now an adult with a fondness for world folk tales, Rocha has a natural interest in travel. He’s performed in more than 20 countries, including a recent trip to a city in the United Arab Emirates, not far from Dubai.
“They treated me like a king there,” he said. When he looked out over the Persian Gulf, he realized that he was not so far from Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait. “I like to go to places and see them for more than what they are in mainstream media,” Rocha said. “I saw kids running around and laughing. When you’re bombarded by negativity, it’s easy to forget about those things.” He searched for seashells to take home to his daughter.
While he was in the UAE, Rocha developed a few new stories and a renewed interest in Middle Eastern myths, which he’s researching with the hope of adding them to his repertoire. But he’s also found a lot of time to develop new tales at home in Maine, where he spent an inordinate amount of time as a working performer “grounded” during COVID.
It was an unusual chance to try outdoor performance spaces and new collaborations that Rocha hadn’t previously sought out. Opportunities seemed to abound. “I had been so busy traveling to destinations to perform that I hadn’t paid much attention to local resources,” he says. “It felt like nothing short of a miracle.”
All concerts begin at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. Advance purchase is highly recommended.
Most days, Rocha will perform a lively mix of traditional mime, world folk tales, personal stories, and more.
On Friday, June 10, Rocha will perform a new story he developed with support from the Smithsonian Institution. With elements of music, dance, and mime, Rocha tells the dark, dramatic, and at times poetic tale of the Malaga Ship, a 183-ton ship that was part of Maine’s fleet during the slave trade.
Starting on Thursday, June 9, one of Rocha’s concerts will be broadcast online for anyone who wants to watch from home. Online tickets are priced at $15, covering admission for everyone in the purchaser’s household. Viewers can watch the performance as many times as they like over the course of the weekend.
