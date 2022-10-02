Dozens will visit Jonesborough this week to tell their stories, and thousands will come to hear them, as the state’s oldest town once again honors a 50-year-old tradition.
The National Storytelling Festival returns in-person starting Oct. 6 after a two-year pandemic hiatus sent it online. The four-day event starts Thursday with a slate of workshops and continues through Sunday, featuring a full schedule of storytelling performances.
This year is the 50th year for the festival that started in Jonesborough in 1973. Since its founding, the event has grown to draw performers from around the world and led to the creation of the International Storytelling Center downtown.
“Every year, the Festival reunites old friends and generations of families whose tradition is to meet up and enjoy a weekend of live storytelling together,” said Susan O’Connor, International Storytelling Center Director of Programs. “Many have told me that they think of the festival as a kind of homecoming, and we’re just delighted to welcome them back. We’re planning some great surprises.”
More than a dozen featured storytellers will grace the festival’s stages this year, including returning favorites like Connie Regan-Blake, Bill Lepp, Donald Davis and Charlotte Blake Alston and new voices like Brigid Reedy, Jeff Doyle, Raymond Christian, Sarah Brady and Peter Chand.
Just in time to celebrate the spooky season, ghost stories will be told at 8 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday.
The Swappin’ Ground, with times throughout the weekend, will recapture the festival’s humble beginnings in 1973, when a small group of storytellers gathered around an old wagon in the town’s central square and traded tales. Anyone may tell a tale at the Swappin’ Ground in the old Oak Hill School. Sign up for a slot Thursday at the information booth next to the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
The festival offers flexible ticketing options, with everything from day and weekend passes to individually priced tickets for single events. Tickets for the ghost stories are $10.
For anyone who can’t attend the live events in person, a virtual ticket for recordings of select programming will be available later in the month.
The festival grounds stretch from behind the Jonesborough Visitors Center, through downtown to First Avenue. Several big-top tents will serve as venues for most storytelling performances.
Parking will likely be limited, and festival organizers ask attendees to park at Jonesborough Middle School on Highway 11E and ride the shuttle provided to the Visitors Center on Boone Street. The cost for parking is $5, and a one-way ride on the shuttle costs $1 per person.
A map of the festival is available here, and a full schedule of events is available here.