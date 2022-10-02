Dozens will visit Jonesborough this week to tell their stories, and thousands will come to hear them, as the state’s oldest town once again honors a 50-year-old tradition.

The National Storytelling Festival returns in-person starting Oct. 6 after a two-year pandemic hiatus sent it online. The four-day event starts Thursday with a slate of workshops and continues through Sunday, featuring a full schedule of storytelling performances.

