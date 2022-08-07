Motoko

Motoko

 Contributed

For the first time since 2016, the storyteller Motoko will showcase her thoughtful personal stories and wonderous folk tales from Japan as a performer for the Storytelling Live! seasonal concert series.

“It’s an honor,” she said. “I’m super excited to be back in Jonesborough. I can’t wait to see the real audience in front of me.”

