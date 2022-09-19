Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence.
Weitkamp appears courtesy of the Inter-national Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.
For the performance portion of her residency, Weitkamp plans to share a variety of stories from her wide-ranging repertoire. “I’m going to be doing a lot of my material from across the years,” she said. “But there will also be new stories. I do all kinds of things. I can’t be pigeonholed; it would kill me! And it would stifle my creativity.”
Weitkamp began her storytelling career with a pure focus on tall tales. Over time, she realized she had more to say, and developed more personal stories, ghost stories, and traditional tales. A skilled humorist, Weitkamp inserts laughs into even her most poignant pieces.
Deciding which stories to perform for a given set — each of the teller’s performances in Jonesborough will be different — is an art in itself.
“I take a lot of different things into account,” she said. “It depends on my mood. It depends on the audience. It depends on the weather.” Instinctively, she hones in on exactly which stories need to be shared, describing storytelling as “an ancient thing that calls to the deepest part of our DNA.”
“When I’m on stage, beautiful things happen between me and the listener,” she said. “I walk away wiser because they have listened to me.”
Weitkamp will offer five matinee performances from Tuesday through Saturday, all beginning in the International Storytelling Center’s downtown theater at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for people under age 18.
On Thursday at 9:30 a.m., Weitkamp will also host a two-hour workshop called “STAND OUT: Sharpen Your Story.” Geared toward nonprofit organizations and businesses that want a leg up on communications and digital marketing strategy, the workshop’s registration fee is $30 per person.
With nearly 30 years of experience consulting in the business world and leading workshops across the country, Weitkamp points to organizational storytelling as a powerful tool to facilitate connections with customers and clients. “The centerpiece of all business is persuasion, and the greatest vehicle for persuasion is storytelling,” she said. “You can see that on packaging today: you flip over a bag of dog food, and there’s a whole story there. It’s very valuable to understand that.”
While Weitkamp recommends concertgoers spend a full day in historic Jonesborough, which is one of her favorite towns for its quaint historicism and walkability, she recognizes that some fans won’t be able to attend in person. For anyone who prefers to watch her perform online, one of Weitkamp’s shows will be filmed live in Jonesborough and offered to virtual ticketholders. This concert can be streamed from any device, with a $15 charge per household. The show will be available beginning Thursday afternoon. Ticketholders will continue to have virtual access through Monday at midnight.
The 2022 season of Storytelling Live! will continue through the end of October.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, East Tennessee State University, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol and Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Johnson City Press, Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.