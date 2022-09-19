Kim Weitkamp

Weitkamp

 Contributed

Singer-songwriter and storyteller Kim Weitkamp, a longtime fan favorite at the National Storytelling Festival, will soon spend a week as Jonesborough’s storyteller in residence.

Weitkamp appears courtesy of the Inter-national Storytelling Center, which hosts a different performer each week during its seasonal Storytelling Live! program.

