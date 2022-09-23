When storyteller Beth Horner took over her father's two farms in rural Missouri, she had no idea she'd have a brush with the Brazilian mafia.
Management of the farms fell to Horner when her late father retired from farming three years ago, when he was 98. Of all the skills and chores that farming entails, Horner didn't anticipate that selling a few head of cattle would be too difficult. But she quickly learned from a contact that it was a bad time to sell, because the Brazilian mafia had become involved in the U.S. market.
Horner didn't get to sell the cows, unfortunately. But she knew that the experience would make for a fantastic story, which is still her first love.
During her upcoming storytelling residency in Jonesborough, Horner plans to share stories about her father, who recently died at the age of 101, and the steep learning curve that has come with her introduction to farm management. "I'm also looking forward to telling some of my family history stories dating back to the Civil War and some of my favorite classic folk tales," Horner says. Her performances will include a mix of classic work and new material.
She's particularly fond of traditional stories from her birthplace in rural Missouri and across Europe, and likes to intersperse these stories into sets of her more personal tales. "I call folk tales the personal stories of an entire culture because they carry all the values and experiences and deep knowledge of different cultures," she says. Unlike many of her colleagues in storytelling, she sees the genres as close cousins. She delights in mixing and matching during a given performance, and finding resonance across different times and places.
Based in Chicago, Horner prefers city living to the farm most of the time. After the increased solitude that she experienced during COVID and then the isolation of rural farm life during her time in Missouri, Horner is looking forward to seeing a room full of faces in person while she tells a story. She has performed at the International Storytelling Center many times, including as a featured teller at the National Storytelling Festival.
As the town's resident storyteller, Horner will offer five matinee concerts from Sept. 27 to Oct. 1, Tuesday through Saturday, at ISC's downtown theater. All shows begin at 2 p.m. and tickets are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for anyone under age 18.
In addition to these live storytelling concerts, ISC has continued to produce virtual storytelling events for its at-home audience, including viewers in faraway states and countries. Horner's online concert will be recorded in Jonesborough early in the week, and available to virtual ticketholders starting Thursday, Sept. 29.
All virtual concerts can be streamed from any device, with a $15 charge per household. Ticketholders will continue to have virtual access through Monday at midnight
The 2022 season of Storytelling Live! will continue through the end of October, with a new storyteller in Jonesborough each week. Next week's featured teller will be Donald Davis.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.netor call (800) 952-8392.