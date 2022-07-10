Beloved storytelling veteran Elizabeth Ellis, who will soon offer a series of public performances in Jonesborough, has been thinking about the strange power of her art form.
Now based in Texas, Ellis was raised in East Tennessee and Kentucky. Decades of training as a storyteller helped her respond to the pandemic as a creative calling because she knew that she and her colleagues play a vital role in society in times of trouble.
“I believe that one of the functions of the artist is to maintain hope,” she says. “My work has always been about trying to be of service to other people.”
As Jonesborough’s next teller in residence, Ellis will perform daily at the International Storytelling Center at 2 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday this week. Her concerts will feature new material and old favorites, including true stories about fascinating characters from American history, personal tales and Appalachian folklore.
In addition to the power that stories have to cultivate optimism, Ellis points to the fascinating ways in which listening to stories affects our brains. She cites researchers who have studied how stories bypass most of the neural circuitry that other media must navigate, illuminating the same emotional centers that light up when we have our own lived experiences.
“Listening to a story lights up parts of the brain that are experiential,” she explains. “Whatever is happening in the story is happening to you. You are experiencing it.”
Asked to speculate about why stories have such a visceral impact, Ellis describes them as a tool of survival. “I think imagination is one of the body’s finely honed attempts at self-preservation,” she says. “If you have an active imagination, you can see more possibilities. You can think of more solutions. You have a greater chance of getting yourself out of whatever situation you’re in that might be dangerous, physically or emotionally.”
Thousands of years ago, stories may have helped our ancestors outrun natural predators. More recently, stories have allowed us to dream of a world beyond isolation in the era of COVID-19.
“A good story offers people the chance to live in another person’s life for a while, even if the characters in the story are imaginary,” Ellis says. “You can leave your life behind and really embrace someone else’s experience.”
Tickets for all in-person matinees are just $14 for most adults. Any audience members who are new to Storytelling Live! can request a specially priced ticket for just $5. The discount applies only once and can be used for any daytime performance in July.
Ellis will also offer the first evening concert of the Storytelling Live! season: “Old Maps, New Journeys.” The show, which features mostly funny, poignant personal stories about wisdom and aging, is at 7:30 p.m. on July 14.
Ellis’s matinee on Tuesday, which will be filmed and streamed for virtual ticketholders, will explore different forms of courage, with a patriotic theme. The storyteller’s father died in World War II during the D-Day invasion, and her brother is a war hero who holds a Bronze Star.
The virtual show will be available online starting July 14, and remain accessible until the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are just $15 per household, with specially priced $5 tickets available for newcomers.
The International Storytelling Center’s Storytelling Live! program is a seasonal concert series that brings storytellers and musicians to Jonesborough for daily performances from May through October.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, ETSU, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood’s DreamMore Resort and Spa, and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Johnson City Press, Kingsport Times-News, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities, and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.