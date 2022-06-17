Seven Washington County organizations have been awarded grants totaling $93,900 from the Tennessee Arts Commission.
They are:
• $6,300 for Johnson City Symphony Orchestra;
• $4,800 for Connect Downtown Johnson City;
• $3,900 for ETSU Slocum Galleries in Johnson City;
• $54,900 for International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough;
• $7,600 for the town of Jonesborough;
• $9,100 for Art Transforms Inc in Jonesborough;
• $7,300 for Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy.
The grants are for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1. The funding is the first in a series of grants that will be made throughout the 2023 fiscal year.