The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra

The Johnson City Symphony Orchestra performs.

Seven Washington County organizations have been awarded grants totaling $93,900 from the Tennessee Arts Commission.

They are:

• $6,300 for Johnson City Symphony Orchestra;

• $4,800 for Connect Downtown Johnson City;

• $3,900 for ETSU Slocum Galleries in Johnson City;

• $54,900 for International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough;

• $7,600 for the town of Jonesborough;

• $9,100 for Art Transforms Inc in Jonesborough;

• $7,300 for Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy.

The grants are for the new fiscal year that begins on July 1. The funding is the first in a series of grants that will be made throughout the 2023 fiscal year.

