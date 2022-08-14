The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is sponsoring a one-day fall train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.
The train ride will follow the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, which was established in 1891. The scenic rail excursion starts from the historic depot in Bryson City, North Carolina, through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breath-taking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.
It will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Passengers ride in comfort in First Class, Crown Class, Tourist Coach, or Open-Air cars. All classes offer seating in classic antique restored passenger cars. There are restrooms throughout the train.
First Class cars are climate-controlled and feature large windows and lounge-car seating. Crown Class cars offer large windows and climate control for passenger comfort. Tourist Coach Class cars have ceiling fans and windows that open and close for fresh-air viewing. Open-Air Coach cars are great for picture-taking and “experiencing” the ride and scenery.
TRANSPORTATION AND PARKING
Bryson City is a laid-back, non-touristy town of 1,300 with more stop signs than stoplights. It is an easily stroll-able town with local bookstores, arts and crafts galleries with working artisans, a bike shop, two fly fishing shops, a fly-fishing museum, a historical museum, an aquarium, a scenic train, two breweries and a surprising variety of restaurants.
Passengers have two options for arrival at the Bryson City Train Depot: they may either ride a chartered tour bus out of Johnson City, or drive directly to Bryson City, if that is more convenient. Please select point of departure location on the order form when purchasing tickets. Free parking is provided both in Johnson City and Bryson City.
Schedule for passengers driving directly to Bryson City:
Claim tickets and box lunches, visit shops and Lionel Museum 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Board train at Bryson City Depot 11:00 a.m. — 11:35 a.m.
Train departs Bryson City 12:01 p.m.
De-board in Bryson City 4:15 p.m. — 4:45 p.m.
Schedule for passengers riding motor coach from Johnson City:
Board chartered tour bus in Johnson City: 7-7:25 a.m.
Motor coach departs at 7:30 a.m.
Arrive in Bryson City at 10 a.m.
Claim box lunches, visit shops and Lionel Railroad Museum from 10-11 a.m.
Board train at Bryson City Depot from 11-11:35 a.m.
Train departs Bryson City at 12:01 p.m.
De-board in Bryson City 4:15-4:45 p.m.
Board bus and depart for return to Johnson City 4:45-5 p.m.
Arrive back in Johnson City at 7:30 p.m.
TICKETS
First Class ticket price is $170 and includes a meal. No passengers under age 21.
Crown Class ticket price is $110/adult and $87/child (ages 2 -12).
Tourist Coach or Open-Air Coach Class ticket price is $94/adult and $77/child.
Open-Air Coach Class ticket price is $96/adult $76/child.
All classes of excursion tickets include free admission to the Smoky Mountain Lionel Train Museum before boarding the train. The museum boasts a collection of 7,000 Lionel engines, cars and accessories and an impressive operating layout and children’s activity center.
Sandwiches, drinks, chips, and snacks will be available for purchase on board. A small cooler is acceptable if you wish to bring food. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. The excursion runs rain or shine.