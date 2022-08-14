Great Smoky Train Excursion

The one-day fall train excursion covers most of the operating trackage of the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

 Contributed

The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum is sponsoring a one-day fall train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad.

The train ride will follow the route of the former Southern Railway’s Murphy Branch Line, which was established in 1891. The scenic rail excursion starts from the historic depot in Bryson City, North Carolina, through the beautiful countryside of Western North Carolina, into the breath-taking Nantahala Gorge surrounded by the majestic Smoky Mountains and back to Bryson City. Much of the route hugs the banks of the Little Tennessee and Nantahala Rivers. It crosses Fontana Lake on a trestle spanning 780 feet 100 feet above the lake.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

 