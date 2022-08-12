Michael Reno Harrell

Whether he's spinning personal tales or singing an original tune, storyteller and award-winning musician Michael Reno Harrell wants to paint his audience a picture of the places and people he has known.

He often compares the process to filmmaking. "I grew up in the school of descriptive songwriting," Harrell said, referring to the folk music revival of the early 1960s. "I'm trying to show you a movie. I want you to be able to see what I'm saying. I want people to close their eyes and see it happen." Harrell's narrative songwriting skills echo legends like John Prine, Dolly Parton and Merle Haggard, who all have used lyrics as a riff on storytelling — vivid imagery with a personal touch.

