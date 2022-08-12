Whether he's spinning personal tales or singing an original tune, storyteller and award-winning musician Michael Reno Harrell wants to paint his audience a picture of the places and people he has known.
He often compares the process to filmmaking. "I grew up in the school of descriptive songwriting," Harrell said, referring to the folk music revival of the early 1960s. "I'm trying to show you a movie. I want you to be able to see what I'm saying. I want people to close their eyes and see it happen." Harrell's narrative songwriting skills echo legends like John Prine, Dolly Parton and Merle Haggard, who all have used lyrics as a riff on storytelling — vivid imagery with a personal touch.
As Jonesborough's next teller in residence, Harrell will bring decades of experience to the stage to play familiar fan favorites and brand-new material.
Harrell knew he was a musician since he was a teenager. Even more specifically, he can trace it back to the first time he heard an album by the legendary Kingston Trio at his cousin's house. From that moment on, Harrell and his guitar were inseparable; he was even known for playing songs between classes as he walked the halls of his high school. He'd prop his guitar in the corner when it was time for the lesson to begin.
"My background is in the southern Appalachian Mountains, so a lot of my stories come out of growing up in East Tennessee and Western North Carolina," said Harrell, who was raised just over 50 miles from Jonesborough. (He currently lives in North Carolina.) "A lot of my stories take place around Asheville, Morristown, Johnson City, Elizabethton and places like that. I guess I'm one of the few storytellers where people in the audience could get in their car after a performance and go see where the stories happened on their way home."
During his weeklong storytelling residency, this Tuesday through Saturday, Harrell will offer matinee concerts each day at 2 p.m. All performances are at the International Storytelling Center, in its intimate theater located just off Main Street. Harrell will have a new set of stories and songs for each of the five days. Reservations are strongly recommended.
Tickets for in-person matinees are $14 for most adults, $12 for seniors and students, and $7 for people under age 18. There's also a virtual ticketing option for people who prefer to stream a performance at home. Online tickets are just $15 per household. The concert will be filmed in Jonesborough and available for streaming starting Aug. 18. Ticketholders will have virtual access until Monday at midnight.
Harrell's artistic process puts the songwriting before the stories, not as a matter of priority but because that's the order of operations that works for him. He thinks of his stories as the backstories or "prequels" to his songs that allow him to dig deeper into character and setting. "The song just ties it all up in a nice little package," he says. "The song is the dessert."
