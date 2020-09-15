ELIZABETHTON — As the days of summer are coming quickly to an end this season, the number of Covered Bridge Jams are also coming to an end for this year.
One of the regular performers of this year’s jams has been Shooterband and that group will hold its 2020 encore on Saturday night at the Covered Bridge Stage.
Shooterband has been described as a hot mix of classic country and classic rock, with some selected new music thrown into the pot, with some of the best three-part harmonies.
The concert will take place from 7-9 p.m.
Concert-goers are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Bleacher seating is not available. Everyone is encouraged to practice social distancing and remain 6 feet or further apart from anyone not in the same household. Wearing a protective mask is encouraged by Carter County’s COVID-19 directives.
An inclement weather update will be posted on the Covered Bridge Jams Facebook page, the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department Facebook page, and updated to voicemail by calling 423-547-6441.