ELIZABETHTON — The second week of Covered Bridge Jams this Saturday from 7-9 p.m. will be an encore performance by the first week performer, Shooterband.
The free weekly concerts are organized by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department. The weekly performance will take place each Saturday night in August, at Covered Bridge Park from 7-9 p.m.
Shooterband is a change for the Aug. 8 performance. The Parks Department said the Twangbangers had originally been scheduled for Saturday, but were unable to perform because of extenuating circumstances.
The Shooterband is a hot mix of classic country and classic rock, with a few select new tunes thrown in.
Participants are asked to bring their own lawn chairs or blankets as bleacher seating will not be available, as well as to socially distance six feet from anyone not inside their household. Wearing a mask is encouraged under Carter County’s recent COVID-19 mask directive.