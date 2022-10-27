The Hopeful Savage

The Science Hill Showstoppers will be performing John Patrick’s comedy “The Curious Savage” from Nov. 11-13 at Science Hill.

The Science Hill Showstoppers will host performances of the heartfelt comedy “The Curious Savage” in Studio 535 on Science Hill’s main campus on Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.

The setting of John Patrick’s comedy is Massa- chusetts in 1950, in an institution called The Cloisters — a home for persons who are wrestling with the balance between their hopes and fears and what the world deems as real.

