The Science Hill Showstoppers will host performances of the heartfelt comedy “The Curious Savage” in Studio 535 on Science Hill’s main campus on Nov. 11 and 12 at 7 p.m., and on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m.
The setting of John Patrick’s comedy is Massa- chusetts in 1950, in an institution called The Cloisters — a home for persons who are wrestling with the balance between their hopes and fears and what the world deems as real.
Into this calming but unique community arrives Mrs. Ethel Savage, the widow of a wealthy man. She has been committed to The Cloisters by her three spoiled stepchildren, fiercely determined to stop her from squandering the millions they expect to inherit.
Mrs. Savage, having doted upon her husband from an early age, is now determined not only to act out the silly wishes she kept dormant, but to form a fund to enable others to do the same: an appallingly crazy concept to the stepchildren who have committed her.
At The Cloisters, she encounters five damaged but sincere individuals to whom she listens and with whom she develops a unique rapport. As it becomes increasingly obvious that the stepchildren do not have her best interests at heart, it is these patients and the doctor and assistant who attend them, who may be able to rise to the occasion and prove her right to her own future.
Tickets are $10 for general seating, and may be purchased by cash or check at the door. Please make checks payable to Science Hill High School.