Ali Pohland's first foray into the performing arts began when she was 3 years old. Now a junior at Science Hill High School, Pohland is showcasing the talents of her peers.
Pohland recently organized the school's first arts appreciation performance on March 4, which will help her achieve her Gold Award through the Girl Scouts. The event coincided with Arts Education Month in March and featured members of the Science Hill wind ensemble, chorus, orchestra and the school's theater group, the Showstoppers.
The Johnson City Press recently asked Pohland several questions about her love of art and her goals in organizing the event.
Why did you decide to organize Science Hill’s first arts appreciation performance?
When I first started brainstorming for my Gold project, I knew I wanted to incorporate the performing arts because I’ve been in it since I was able to walk. As I grew older and entered high school, it was apparent that the performing arts did not receive the same respect and recognition as other organizations.
Many students are not cognizant of the hard work and dedication that is put into performances. My project, which focuses on orchestra, chorus, band and the theater group, allowed students to see the end product that is produced from countless tiring hours students exude into their art.
How did it feel to be able to offer a platform for your classmates to demonstrate their artistic talents?
It was very exciting to be able to give my peers a platform to which they could perform. These groups do not traditionally have the opportunity in the typical school year. It was truly their time to shine.
Even marching band, the school’s most seen performing arts, is really only in the spotlight during football performances. So, for me and the performers alike, it was rewarding to showcase their love for the arts.
What is your background in performing arts, and how did you get started?
I started taking ballet classes and piano lessons when I was 3 years old. To be completely honest, I never really got stage fright. I adored dancing and playing piano on stage.
In fifth grade I decided to follow in my older brother's footsteps and join the band at Indian Trail (Intermediate School); I had my heart set on playing flute, which I still do. A year later, I entered the world of theater.
There truly has not been a time where I have not been working on a stage project, whether that be a dance show, band concert, or a play. When I entered ninth grade, I committed to marching band.
While it did remove some time for theater and dance, it was a great experience. Being in the Science Hill High School Band has taught me many valuable lessons: time management, being a part of a team, commitment, and leadership.
During spring semesters, I am able to be in the cast of the Showstoppers' spring plays at Science Hill. This semester our production is “You Can’t Take It With You,” and will open March 25.
How did you get involved in Girl Scouts, and what has been the best part of that experience?
I got involved in Girl Scouts at Towne Acres (Elementary School) in kindergarten. At the time my troop, Troop 104, was the Towne Acres troop. I went to the information meeting and decided to join.
It helped a lot that one of my closest friends, Olivia, joined and that her mom is the troop leader. One of the best parts of being in Girl Scouts is all the experiences we have together.
From sunny Savannah, the birthplace of Girl Scout founder Juliette Gordon Low, to a freezing cold backpacking trip along Carver’s Gap, my troop has been lucky to travel, earn badges, and make many memories along the way.
How will organizing the arts appreciation performance at Science Hill help you earn your Gold Award?
The Gold Award is the highest rank a Girl Scout can earn and is the equivalent of the Boy Scout Eagle Award. There are three main components to the award that must be met in order for it to be considered a Gold project: the preparation and execution of the project, education, and sustainability.
To prepare for my project, I ultimately put in 80 hours of work, starting with research and brainstorming some ideas of what I wanted it to look like. Through vast communication I finally decided on the art appreciation week showcase.
The next step was getting it approved by the council; in which I had to create and present a whole itinerary for my project which included: general idea, themes, root causes, problems, solutions. After it was approved by the Girl Scout council, I had to seek approval from the administration at Science Hill, which they gladly approved. Once I knew the project was a go, I began communicating with the arts directors to create an outline of the day.
Much discussion and deliberation occurred before the final result was decided upon: a performance which would highlight each of the performing arts programs. Starting with a short speech of my background and Girl Scouts and the performing arts, the chorus opened with three incredible songs.
Next up was the orchestra who performed a classical orchestral arrangement and featured the chamber orchestra. Science Hill High School's wind ensemble performed a march entitled "The World is Waiting for the Sunrise."
To close out the showcase, two award-winning Showstoppers performed their storytelling and poetry interpretation. Students and staff left enlightened and with a higher appreciation of the performing arts. By occurring annually, it will ensure that students 10, 15, or even 20 years down the road will be able to experience the joy of live performances at Science Hill.