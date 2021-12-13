Santa Claus will be stopping by the historic caboose at the Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough on Saturday.
What: A meet and greet where visitors will have a chance to meet Santa and get their picture taken with him.
When: 3-6 pm.
Where: The caboose is outside the museum, which is located at 110 S. 2nd St.
Who: The town of Jonesborough, Watauga Valley Railroad Museum and the Heritage Alliance have partnered to bring Santa to the Red Caboose.
More about the event: Special train ornaments will be available for a $1 donation to the museum. All donations go to help with future exhibits and educational programs.
After a visit with Santa, make sure to go inside the museum and check out the exhibits. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are appreciated.
The Chuckey Depot Museum is operated under a partnership between the town of Jonesborough, the Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society, and the Heritage Alliance.
It is open to visitors on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information, visit Jonesborough.com, follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook, or call the Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.