Samantha Gray Band hits the stage at Memorial Park Community Center’s outdoor amphitheater on Thursday.
Gray’s unique voice has been described as soulful, sultry and powerful — a melding of blues, soul and rock ‘n’ roll influences into her own brand of blues.
The Ypsilanti, Mich., native is a singer, songwriter, performer and visual artist who began her creative journey at a very early age, making it to Nashville, then to Bristol.
She sang backing vocals for jump blues band Jive Deluxe and fronted The Detroit Specials and The Soul Providers with local guitarist Jimmie D.
She released her first album, “Bad Girl Now,” in 2010 and her second album, “Live From Lee Theatre,” in 2018. She now fronts Samantha Gray Band with Jimmie D. on guitar, Rick Lilly on bass, and John Grayson on drums. She resides in the Tri-Cities and performs at venues and festivals throughout the Southeast. The band has also performed at the world famous Full Throttle Saloon during the Sturgis Rally.
The concert will be held 7-9 p.m. at MPCC, 510 Bert St. The stage will face the tiered amphitheater below the famous Doughboy statue and veterans memorial plaza. Seating is open on the surrounding grassy areas, so blankets and lawn chairs are encouraged. Concessions will be on site. Parking is available at MPCC as well as the Municipal and Safety Building, 601 E. Main St.
The remaining concerts in the series include:
Sept. 22: WyldeHeart
