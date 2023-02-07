ENTER-WILLIAMS-HOWARD-GET

Actress Cindy Williams attends the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Oscars outdoors screening of ‘American Graffiti’ on Aug. 2, 2013, in Hollywood, California.

 Valerie Macon/Getty Images/TNS

LOS ANGELES — Director and producer Ron Howard says he’s honored to be able to comment on the life of his “American Graffiti” and “Happy Days” co-star Cindy Williams, who died Jan. 25 at age 75, because “she lived it with a lot of integrity” and he “always respected her.”

The two-time Oscar winner broke out on the big screen around the same time as Williams, who was his romantic counterpart in George Lucas’ 1973 coming-of-age drama “American Graffiti” and the beloved 1970s sitcom “Happy Days.”

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you