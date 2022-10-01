Quilts are being displayed in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, as part of Peace by Piece, a fundraiser to promote awareness and to help Ukrainians displaced by war.

The special event, which began Friday and continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free to the public and features a gallery of handmade quilts and their stories. While there is no charge for admission, donations will be accepted for distribution throughout Ukraine via Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone, North Carolina-based international relief ministry.

