Elaine Canaday donated two quilts created by her grandmother, Mary Etta Courtney, to the Central Baptist Church's Peace by Piece Quilt Show. Courtney, who is pictured in a framed photo that is included with the quilt display, lived on a farm near Russellville until her death in 1975.
Central Baptist Church member Elaine Canaday reads the history of the quilts on display at the church’s Peace by Piece fundraiser for Ukraine to Denise Davenport and her grandmother, Dolores Young, on Friday. The special event continues today from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.
Quilts on display in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City. The church is hosting Peace by Piece, a community-wide quilt show that continues Saturday to raise money for Ukrainians who are impacted by war.
ROBERT HOUK/JOHNSON CITY PRESS
Quilts are being displayed in the sanctuary of Central Baptist Church, 300 N. Roan St., Johnson City, as part of Peace by Piece, a fundraiser to promote awareness and to help Ukrainians displaced by war.
The special event, which began Friday and continues on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., is free to the public and features a gallery of handmade quilts and their stories. While there is no charge for admission, donations will be accepted for distribution throughout Ukraine via Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone, North Carolina-based international relief ministry.
Organizers hope to raise $25,000 in aid from the project.
Quilt enthusiasts will also enjoy instrumental music as they tour the gallery and qualify for three donated door prizes of handmade afghans from our region.
To make a donation for the people of Ukraine, checks can be mailed to Central Baptist Church with the memo: Quilts for Ukraine. Donations can be also made directly online at cbcjc.org/Ukraine and also at the door.