Providence Academy students and staff have been busy since last fall preparing for this week’s performance of the popular Disney musical “Beauty and the Beast.”
The 39-member cast, made up of students in grades 6–12, will perform the play March 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. and March 5 at 2 and 7 p.m.
The school is at 2788 Carroll Creek Road.
Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for students, and are available for purchase at the door. Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show.
The story is about a selfish prince who was turned into a beast. He will remain a beast forever unless he can find someone to love who will love him back before an enchanted rose drops its last petal.
The play, which is directed by Fine Arts Director Marilyn Burns, features the popular musical numbers “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Human Again,” and “Beauty and the Beast.”
Auditions were held in October and rehearsal began in November. The roles of Belle, Beast, and Chip were double cast.