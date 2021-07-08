The Johnson City Press’ staff writers are back to share some of their weekend plans, including lots of binge-watching shows on streaming services, travel and more.
Kayla Hackney, Staff Writer:
I’ll probably head over to Brights Zoo this weekend to check out the new Penguin Cove exhibit and also probably feed the giraffes and visit with the other animals. My favorite are the ostriches. I’ll also probably spend some time binge-watching “MASH.” It’s a classic, and I highly recommend watching the whole series at least once, though it’ll definitely take longer than a weekend to get through all 11 seasons.
Sarah Owens, Staff Writer:
This weekend I’m making the seven-hour drive to Slippery Rock, Pennsylvania, to visit a friend from college. It’s a long drive, but I’m excited to see my friend and take in some new scenery along the way.
Nathan Baker, News Editor:
I’m headed to the Atlantic Coast this weekend, just in time for Tropical Storm Elsa to dump loads of rain on us. At least part of the time, I’m expecting to be stuck inside, so I’m taking a copy of the punk-rock autobiography “NOFX: The Hepatitis Bathtub and Other Stories” to take me back to my formative years.
David Floyd, Staff Writer:
I’m going to continue reading a great book that I started: “I’ll be Gone in the Dark” by Michelle McNamara. It’s a piece of nonfiction that traces McNamara’s search for the Golden State Killer, a murderer who terrorized California in the 1970s and 80s.
Becky Campbell, Staff Writer:
Depending on the weather, I might float on the Nolichucky unless adulting gets in the way.
Jonathan Roberts, Staff Writer:
Depending on the weather, I might try and head to downtown Jonesborough to visit some of the shops. If it’s storming like my handy-dandy weather app expects it to be, I’ll probably stay home and get some cleaning done around the house and, hopefully, try and catch up on the million things I have saved on my watch list on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max. Maybe even Disney+ if I feel like diving into “Loki” this weekend.