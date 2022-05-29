Prompted by a move to the quiet plains of Nebraska, Pippa White left the busy worlds of theater and television to begin developing her one-woman shows.
It was a big shift, but she quickly found that real life held plenty of dramatic possibility. “My little mandate for myself is to stick with that which is true,” she says. “I don’t invent.” In her library’s archives, she has unearthed incredible stories of resilience and heroism that she has quietly brought to life, one story at a time.
White will be the Storyteller in Residence Tuesday through Saturday of this week at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough.
White’s work is to share these tales of fascinating, if often forgotten, American heroes who have spoken to her through the pages of historical books, memoirs, and diaries. As the International Storytelling Center’s next teller in residence, she’ll embody these men and women on stage using only an array of hats and the deep character skills she once cultivated as an actress.
White’s storytelling technique came to life in the 1990s, when her time was divided between the stage, her marathon research sessions and life with her young family. “I still had small children at home,” she recalls. “I’d run off to perform and then come home and do laundry.” She had carved out her own path in the performing arts before she ever became aware that storytelling was its own tradition. At the time, she viewed what she was doing as a kind of theater.
“People kept telling me that I was a storyteller,” she says. That one word — storyteller — unlocked a new circuit of festivals and performance venues that helped White’s artistry grow and thrive.
For her upcoming residency in Jonesborough, White has a detailed plan for each performance, with a different themed program for each day. On Tuesday, she’ll share the “astonishing details” of the “stories within the story” of women’s suffrage. “These were women with a sense of humor, but also grievances to air,” she says, describing activists who were beaten, imprisoned and force-fed to earn the right to vote. “They were tremendously brave. It’s hard to be brave when you have no rights.”
On Wednesday, White’s program will honor several unsung heroes of September 11, sharing “extraordinary stories” that she describes as “inspiring, rather than heartbreaking.”
Thursday’s program, “Stranger than Fiction,” is comprised of true stories from the Titanic, and on Friday, White will perform first-person accounts from the so-called orphan train. The orphan trains were an early feature of U.S. foster care and involved transporting hundreds of thousands of homeless children by train from the East Coast to live with new families in the wild West.
Finally, on Saturday, White will tell a series of stories about pioneers, homesteaders, and families who survived the travails of the Dust Bowl.
All performances, Tuesday through Saturday, June 4, will take place at 2 p.m. in the theater at the International Storytelling Center, in downtown Jonesborough. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. Advance purchase is recommended, but not required, for as long as supplies last.
One concert will be broadcast online for anyone who wants to watch from home. Online tickets are priced at $15, covering admission for everyone in the purchaser’s household.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to buy tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to buy tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.