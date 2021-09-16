JOHNSON CITY – Pianist Dr. Chih-Long Hu will provide an evening of classical music on Friday, Sept. 17, in a Guest Artist Recital at East Tennessee State University.
The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. in the Powell Recital Hall of ETSU’s new Martin Center for the Arts. Tickets are $15 for general admission, $10 for seniors and free for students.
Hu, a former faculty member of the ETSU Department of Music, is currently the Sandra G. Powell Endowed Professor of Piano at the University of Tennessee School of Music. He is a recipient of the UT Chancellor’s Excellence in Teaching Award and has been named “Teacher of the Year” by the Tennessee, Knoxville and Appalachian music teachers associations.
A native of Taiwan, Hu’s performance career was launched after receiving numerous honors in international competition. He performs extensively in Asia, Europe and the United States as a concerto soloist, recitalist and chamber musician.
Hu holds a doctor of musical arts degree in piano performance from the University of Michigan, a master’s degree from Taipei National University of the Arts and a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from National Taiwan University.
For tickets, visit etsu.edu/martin-center/ and click “Events and Tickets” or order by phone at 423-439-ARTS (2787). For more information, contact the ETSU Department of Music at 423-439-4276. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.