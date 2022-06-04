After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks show will return to Freedom Hall next month — and this year’s event will feature a beer garden, live music and giveaways from Food City.
“Pepsi has always viewed this event as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our community,” Rex Henley, Pepsico’s sales operation manger, said. “We have big reason to celebrate this year and we will, in fact, be celebrating in a big way.”
Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on July 3 with food vendors, craft booths and children’s games, with the first band — Restless Road — taking the stage at 6 p.m. Adam Doleac will take the stage at 7 p.m., and Tim Dugger will perform at 8:15 p.m. The beer garden, new to this year’s event, will be open from 5-9:55 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.
Fireworks will begin at 9:55 p.m.
There will also be giveaways from Pepsi and Food City. First place will receive $10,000 in Food City gift cards for groceries, second place gets $2,000 in gift cards for gas at Food City and third place gets $1,000 to spend on Pepsi products at Food City. You can enter for the drawings by buying participating Pepsi products at Food City.
Here’s the full schedule for July 3:
• 5 p.m.: Food service begins, craft booths open, children’s games start
• 5-7 p.m.: On-site registration for giveaways
• 6-6:40 p.m.: Music by Restless Road
• 6:45-6:50 p.m.: Tribute to Gold Star families and disabled veterans
• 7-7:45 p.m.: Music by Adam Doleac
• 8-8:10 p.m.: Color Guard with National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance
• 8:15-9:15 p.m.: Music by Tim Dugger
• 9:20-9:35 p.m.: Prize drawings on stage
• 9:50 p.m.: Welcome by Mayor Joe Wise
• 9:55-10:15 p.m.: Fireworks
• 10:20-11 p.m.: Music by Tim Dugger