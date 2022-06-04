Local firework retailers prep for sales boom

Fireworks boom near Freedom Hall on July 4, 2019. The Freedom Hall fireworks are taking another year off after pandemic uncertainty made planning problematic, but plenty of other cities are taking a shot at filling Johnson City’s shoes.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Pepsi Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks show will return to Freedom Hall next month — and this year’s event will feature a beer garden, live music and giveaways from Food City.

“Pepsi has always viewed this event as a way to say ‘thank you’ to our community,” Rex Henley, Pepsico’s sales operation manger, said. “We have big reason to celebrate this year and we will, in fact, be celebrating in a big way.”

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on July 3 with food vendors, craft booths and children’s games, with the first band — Restless Road — taking the stage at 6 p.m. Adam Doleac will take the stage at 7 p.m., and Tim Dugger will perform at 8:15 p.m. The beer garden, new to this year’s event, will be open from 5-9:55 p.m. in the auxiliary gym.

Fireworks will begin at 9:55 p.m.

There will also be giveaways from Pepsi and Food City. First place will receive $10,000 in Food City gift cards for groceries, second place gets $2,000 in gift cards for gas at Food City and third place gets $1,000 to spend on Pepsi products at Food City. You can enter for the drawings by buying participating Pepsi products at Food City.

Here’s the full schedule for July 3:

• 5 p.m.: Food service begins, craft booths open, children’s games start

• 5-7 p.m.: On-site registration for giveaways

• 6-6:40 p.m.: Music by Restless Road

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

• 6:45-6:50 p.m.: Tribute to Gold Star families and disabled veterans

• 7-7:45 p.m.: Music by Adam Doleac

• 8-8:10 p.m.: Color Guard with National Anthem and Pledge of Allegiance

• 8:15-9:15 p.m.: Music by Tim Dugger

• 9:20-9:35 p.m.: Prize drawings on stage

• 9:50 p.m.: Welcome by Mayor Joe Wise

• 9:55-10:15 p.m.: Fireworks

• 10:20-11 p.m.: Music by Tim Dugger

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

 

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video