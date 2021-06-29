The Paramount Chamber Players will present Summer Fantasy, a lush program of chamber music for strings and piano, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 1.
The free virtual concert will premiere on the Paramount Chamber Players YouTube page. To access the concert, go to the organization's Facebook page and click on the YouTube link or visit the Paramount Chamber Players YouTube page.
The third and final concert of the organization's 2020–21 season, the evening will open with a performance of Amy Beach’s evocative work "Dreaming" and René de Boisdeffre’s rare gem "Paysage," performed by cellist Cherylonda Fitzgerald and pianist Katherine Benson.
Cherylonda and Katherine will then perform their unique jazz-inspired take on Gershwin’s "Summertime." Violinist Jessica Ryou takes the stage next with a stirring performance of "Dvořák’s Romance, Op. 11," with Katherine at the piano.
The second half of the concert features the father-son duo, David and Joshua Kováč, performing three duets for viola and cello from Glière’s "Eight Pieces, Op. 39." Joshua then graces the stage with the fiery third-movement from Spanish-composer Cassadó’s "Suite for Solo Cello."
The evening concludes with Frank Bridge’s "Phantasy for Piano Quartet," a dramatic single-movement piece brimming with haunting melodies and delightful scherzos.
No ticket purchase is required. This is a free concert provided by the support of the Dynamic Contributors, a group of local contributors supporting the Paramount Chamber Player's mission to make chamber music a vital part of our communities in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.