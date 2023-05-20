Art
The Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest exhibition will open on May 21, with an Awards Reception held from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Gallery and Atrium Gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted. The prizes awarded are Best in Show — $1,000; first place — $500; second place — $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards. For information email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.
Auditions
Theatre Bristol will hold auditions June 2-4 for its September Paramount Center for the Arts production of "Oklahoma!" at 512 State St., Bristol. Please visit www.TheatreBristol.org/audition for the list of characters, the audition form, important details, and rehearsal information. Roles are available for children, men, women and teens. For more information, visit Theatre Bristol’s website www.TheatreBristol.org or Facebook page or contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
The Civic Chorale will present its final concert of the 2022-2023 season May 20 at 7:30 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 500 N. Roan St., Johnson City. There is a $10 suggested donation at the door. For more information visit the chorale's website at www.thecivicchorale.org.
The Black Jacket Symphony will present Tom Petty's "Full Moon Fever" May 20 at 8 p.m. at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Johnson City Community Concert Band will present the "Never Forget" concert May 29 at 6 p.m. at Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park in the Fort Watauga amphitheater. The concert is free.
Bristol's Border Bash is back for another season starting June 2. The free summer concert series includes children’s activities, arts and crafts, and food vendors. All the events will rotate along State Street, with the Star-Spangled July 4th Border Bash held in Anderson Park. Music will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Border Bash line-up for 2023 is: June 2, Rebekah Todd and Jared Bentley; June 16, Hustle Souls and Alli Epperson; July 4, Scythian and Fritz & Co.; July 21, The Larry Keel Experience and Anthony Childress; and Aug. 11, Ben Sollee and Dave Eggar, and Hawkins French.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. except June 30 due to Jonesborough Days. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has returned to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
The 2023 Blue Plum Festival will be held in Johnson City's King Commons Park June 2-3. There will be live music, arts and crafts makers, food vendors and experience areas. For more information visit www.blueplum.org.
The second annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds, will be held June 9-10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia. For ticket information visit www.abingdonfiddlers.com.
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Heritage
Dedication of the Research Room at the Daniel Boone Wilderness Trail Interpretive Center, 371 Technology Trail Lane, Duffield, Virginia, will be held May 21 at 2 p.m. There will be living history, refreshments and a book sale. This is a book sale for lovers of history, with prices of $1, $3 and $5 (cash only).
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Nature
Bays Mountain Park is hosting its annual Kids at Bays Day May 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. A variety of paid and free programs are scheduled to keep kids engaged at the park all day long. All of the animal habitats, hiking and biking trails and the Nature Center will be open for discovery and exploration. In addition, food trucks will be on site and located behind the Day Camp cabin. For more information visit www.parktrust.org/kids-to-parks-day.
Warriors Path State Park will celebrate National Trails Day June 3 with a series of hikes. You can enjoy a day full of guided hikes and outdoor discovery for free. Scheduled events include a Sunrise Hike at 6 a.m., Hike the Mountain Bike Trails from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hike and Creek Walk at 3 p.m., 100-inch Hike at 6 p.m., and a Night Hike at 9 p.m. For more information visit https://tnstateparks.com/parks/warriors-path.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. To purchase tickets or season passes visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
The Kingsport Aquatic Center will celebrate its 10th anniversary May 25 with a day filled with outdoor games, trivia and prizes, and of course water park fun for the whole family. The celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. with a proclamation and comments from city officials. From 1-4 p.m. the celebration will be open for aquatic center members only. Then from 4-7 p.m. the facility will be open to the public. Lawn games will be set up in the grassy area of the lazy river, trivia questions will be asked throughout the afternoon, and a live DJ will play music from 2-6 p.m. All outdoor and indoor pools will be open to attendees. In case of inclement weather, the celebration will take place on May 26. The center will open its Outdoor Water Park for the 2023 season on May 20. The Outdoor Water Park will open daily beginning May 27 through July 30 and open weekends only in May (starting May 20), August and September, weather permitting. For admission prices visit swimkingsport.com.
Wetlands Water Park will hold a grand opening for the 2023 season May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Season passes are now on sale. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Keep On the Sunny Side" through May 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Skeleton Crew" May 20 through June 4 in Barter’s Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "Anything Goes" May 26 through June 11. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. To purchase tickets, call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or go online to jonesboroughtheatre.com. The theater is located at 125.5 W. Main St. in Jonesborough.
LampLight Theatre Children’s Theatre will present “Let It Shine” May 27 at 7 p.m. and May 28 at 3 p.m. For reservations or more information, call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766 Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com online.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Footloose" June 3 through Aug. 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Robin Hood" June 6 through July 8 in Barter’s Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
"Menopause the Musical" will be presented June 16-17 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present "The Seussification of Romeo and Juliet" June 16-25 at the Theatre Bristol ARTspace. Tickets are on sale now at www.TheatreBristol.org/tickets. For more information, visit the Theatre Bristol’s website or Facebook page, contact Theatre Bristol at 423-212-3625, or email info@theatrebristol.org.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Submit items for Out & About at features@timesnews.net.