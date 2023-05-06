Art

Johnson City's third annual Art Struck Festival will be held May 6 at The Pavilion at Founders Park, 105 W. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature art vendors, live music, a giant puppet march, road roller printmaking, art activities and demonstrations, and live performances. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.

