Art
Create Appalachia's current exhibit, "The Masked Man," featuring the photography of Glade Spring, Virginia, photographer Mike Miller, is on display at the Kingsport Center for Art and Technology, 225 W. Center St. An artist’s reception will be held May 4 from 5-6:30 p.m. The exhibit will close May 16. Exhibit hours are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will host an exhibition for fabric artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger through May 5. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Johnson City's third annual Art Struck Festival will be held May 6 at The Pavilion at Founders Park, 105 W. Main St., from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature art vendors, live music, a giant puppet march, road roller printmaking, art activities and demonstrations, and live performances. This family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest is accepting entries through May 6 at 4 p.m. Entries need to be taken to The Atrium Gallery on the second floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. Anyone living outside the region may ship their entries to Ann Fortney/Penjacc Productions, 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660. The exhibition will open on May 21, with an Awards Reception held from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Gallery and Atrium Gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. For applications and contest rules visit www.penjaccphoto.com.
The Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance will host an Arts in Action festival in downtown Elizabethton May 6 from 4-7 p.m. This event creates space for participants to meet local artists along an open studio and gallery tour; contribute on a community canvas and a community puzzle; enjoy local performances in dance, theater, and storytelling; and participate in a photo scavenger hunt.
Jeff Chapman-Crane won the Kingsport Art Guild’s Best in Show Award in the Appalachian Art Show with his egg tempera painting, “To See You Smiling.” Second place was won by Allison Parker for her oil painting, “Perched.” Frank Vioski won third place for his piece, “Virginia McCrary.” The Renaissance Center's Main Gallery is open daily for visitors weekdays and some weekends during special events. Art show paintings will be on display through May 15.
A three-day workshop titled “Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. Classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted. The prizes awarded are Best in Show — $1,000; first place — $500; second place — $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards. For information email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.
Ballet
Kingsport Ballet will stage the full-length ballet "Don Quixote" May 5-6 at 7 p.m. at Northeast State Community College's Wellmont Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased in advance through www.kingsportballet.org or by calling 423-378-3967. All seats are reserved.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m.
Concerts
The Paramount Chamber Players will present "Whither Must I Wander" April 30 at 3 p.m. at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church in Abingdon, Virginia. Tickets can be purchased at the door.
Emory and Henry College Choir and Chamber Singers will begin their Spring Tour at First Broad Street United Methodist Church April 30 at 6:30 p.m. in the sanctuary. They will present a program that explores music from diverse cultures, beliefs and eras.
Mountain Empire Children’s Choral Academy will present its spring concert, “Our Tennessee Mountain Home,” April 30 at 7:30 p.m. at Gray United Methodist Church and May 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Paramount Center for the Arts in Bristol.
Outdoorsman Inc. will remember David O'Roark with The Crossroad Band May 5 from 7-10 p.m.
Live music in downtown Jonesborough returns May 5 with Music on the Square in front of the Washington County Courthouse. Music on the Square takes place each Friday evening May 5 through Sept. 29 from 7 to 9 p.m. except June 30 due to Jonesborough Days. There will be a rotating food truck every week.
Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia, will host Danny Whited and Friends of Bluegrass May 6 from 5-6:30 p.m. Call 276-466-0026.
Symphony of the Mountains will perform “Peter and the Wolf” May 8 at 7 p.m. in the Union High School auditorium in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, narrated by former Barter Theatre actor Rick McVey. For more information and reservations visit proartva.org.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
The Historic Jonesborough Dance Society will return to the Jonesborough Visitors Center, 117 Boone St., on May 13. Dancing to live music is open to community members of all ages. Dances will be held the second and fourth Saturday of each month. There will be a lesson of basic contra dance moves for beginners at 7 p.m. with dancing from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Tickets will be sold at the door. Contra dance is for all ages. No partner is needed. Contra dances are family friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free. For more information visit the group's site on Facebook.
Festivals
Exchange Place Living History Farm's Spring Garden Fair wraps up April 30 from noon until 5 p.m.
Racks by the Tracks will return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 13. The 15th annual festival will feature the Tri-Cities tasting event, a barbecue competition, 10K and 5K road races, and music from The Crue — A Motley Crue Tribute Experience, Blank-281 (a Blink-182 tribute band) and local band Donnie and the Dry Heavers. The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets are available at all Food City locations. For more information visit racksbythetracks.com.
The second annual Abingdon Old-Time and Bluegrass Fiddlers’ Convention, Fiddlin’ at the Fairgrounds, will be held June 9-10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds in Abingdon, Virginia. For ticket information visit www.abingdonfiddlers.com.
The 22nd Bristol Rhythm and Roots Reunion featuring Marty Stuart and dozens of other musical acts returns to downtown Bristol Sept. 8-10. For ticket information call 423-573-1927.
Heritage
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in Johnson City will be hosting Springtime in Haynesville — A Civil War reenactment May 6-7. The site and camps will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A small battle will take place at 2 p.m. both days. For ticket information call 423-926-3631.
The Heritage Alliance will host its second annual Picnicking with History May 13 at the Knob Creek Historical Museum, located at 243 Denny Mill Road in Johnson City. This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the lawn. There are four tour and lunch slots available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets include the tour, admission to the museum and a boxed lunch from Main Street Café & Catering. Purchase tickets online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open six days a week from May to October. There is no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Star Wars Day
Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host "Jonesborough Star Wars Day: May the Fourth Be With You" May 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout downtown Jonesborough. Imperial credits (tickets) can be purchased at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Attendees will use one Imperial credit for each serving of themed food, non-alcoholic beverage, souvenir and for some of the activities. Tickets are on sale now. Activities will include a Jedi training course, costume contests for people and pets, face painting, bounty hunting, gem mining and a retro arcade. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite character for the event. Check-in will be at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Attendees can pick up tickets early on May 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the day of the event, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
Storytellling
Storytelling Live, the International Storytelling Center’s performer-in-residence program, brings a new teller to Jonesborough each week. South Carolina storyteller Tim Lowry will take to the stage for daily matinees May 2-6 at 2 p.m. To purchase tickets or season passes visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call 800-952-8392.
Swimming
Wetlands Water Park will hold a grand opening for the 2023 season May 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The park is located within Persimmon Ridge Park in Jonesborough at 1523 Persimmon Ridge Road. Season passes are now on sale. Call 423-753-1010.
Theater
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Macbeth" through May 2 at Barter’s Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present “Doctor Why” May 5-14. Show times are Fridays and Saturdays at 7 p.m. with matinees on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will also be two special daytime performances open for schools and other groups May 12 at 9 a.m. and noon. For reservations and information call the LampLight box office at 423-343-1766,
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Junie B. Jones The Musical" through May 12 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Keep On the Sunny Side" through May 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
"Menopause the Musical" will be presented June 16-17 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum's train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad is scheduled for May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the Excursions link.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
