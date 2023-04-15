Art

Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest will start accepting entries on April 24. Entries need to be taken to The Atrium Gallery on the second floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. The deadline to  enter is May 6 at 4 p.m. Anyone living outside the region may ship their entries to Ann Fortney/Penjacc Productions, 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660. The exhibition will open on May 21, with an Awards Reception held from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Gallery and Atrium Gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. For applications and contest rules visit www.penjaccphoto.com.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you