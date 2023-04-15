Art
Kingsport Spring Spectacular Photography Contest will start accepting entries on April 24. Entries need to be taken to The Atrium Gallery on the second floor of the Kingsport Renaissance Center, 1200 E. Center St. The deadline to enter is May 6 at 4 p.m. Anyone living outside the region may ship their entries to Ann Fortney/Penjacc Productions, 154 W. Wanola Ave., Kingsport, TN 37660. The exhibition will open on May 21, with an Awards Reception held from 2-4 p.m. in the Main Gallery and Atrium Gallery of the Kingsport Renaissance Center. For applications and contest rules visit www.penjaccphoto.com.
The Kingsport Senior Center is hosting a one-day Spring Artisan Fair April 27, showcasing the artistic creations of our local senior citizens. The fair will take place in the atrium at the Senior Center, 1200 E. Center St., from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Items will include baskets, greeting cards, woodworking items, and hand-sewn and crocheted items. For more information call 423-765-9047.
Masterpiece Mingle will bring together art, music and food to the McKinney Center in Jonesborough April 28 from 7-9 p.m. This event, which sells out well in advance each year, will feature an exhibit of 125 different works of art, and each guest will take one of these works home. Guests will also enjoy live jazz music by the Jonesborough Rhythm Express, heavy hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction featuring more art, books and art supplies. Beer and wine will be for sale by Main Street Café and Catering. Tickets are $50. Tickets are limited to 125 as this is the number of works of art that have been donated. To purchase tickets call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or purchase online at Jonesborough.com/tickets.
The McKinney Center in Jonesborough will host an exhibition for fabric artist Kristy Moeller Ottinger through May 5. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
Jeff Chapman-Crane won the Kingsport Art Guild’s Best in Show Award in the Appalachian Art Show with his egg tempera painting, “To See You Smiling.” Second place was won by Allison Parker for her oil painting, “Perched.” Frank Vioski won third place for his piece, “Virginia McCrary.” The Renaissance Center's Main Gallery is open daily for visitors weekdays and some weekends during special events. Art show paintings will be on display through May 15.
A three-day workshop titled “Predator and Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St. in downtown Kingsport. Participants will be guided through the process of creating two wildlife paintings — one of a coyote and the other of a jackrabbit — through a combination of painting demonstrations, lectures and one-on-one instruction. The cost of the workshop is $390 per person, and the classes are limited to the first 18 people who sign up. Sign up for this workshop on Eventbrite using the following link: http://bit.ly/3I1mCwn. For more information email Suzanne Justis at smbjustis@aol.com.
The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas is accepting entries for the 2023 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition through June 1. The exhibition is open to artists 18 years or older who reside in Arkansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee or Texas. Accepted art forms include paintings, drawings, original prints, fiber art, ceramics, sculpture and photography. Beginning this year, digital and video entries are also accepted. The prizes awarded are Best in Show — $1,000; first place — $500; second place — $200; three $100 merit awards; and $2,000 available in purchase awards. For information email mhoward@asc701.org or call 870-536-3375.
Author visit
An author visit and reception with Laurie Keller will be held April 26 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Dominic Catholic School, 1474 E. Center St., Kingsport. For more information and to RSVP contact Dusty Newman at dustynewman@saintcomschool.com or 423-245-8491.
Friends of the Kingsport Public Library will hold its annual meeting April 27 at 6 p.m. in the library's auditorium. Speaker will be author Cindy Sproyles, whose Appalachian novels feature best-selling "Mercy’s Rain," "What Momma Left Behind," "Liar’s Winter" and the soon-to-be-released "This is Where it Ends." The meeting is open to the public. Sproyles will have books available for purchase and will do a book signing after her talk.
Ballet
Kingsport Ballet will stage the full-length ballet "Don Quixote" May 5-6 at 7 p.m. at Northeast State Community College's Wellmont Performing Arts Center. Tickets may be purchased in advance through www.kingsportballet.org or by calling 423-378-3967. All seats are reserved.
Birding
Birding Kingsport will meet April 25 at 7 p.m. "Birds and Wildlife of Northern Colorado" will be presented by Adrianna Nelson. The meeting will be held in the fellowship hall of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, located at 584 Lebanon Road in Colonial Heights. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend the meeting. For more information go to birdingkingsport.org.
Carousel
The Kingsport Carousel is a totally renovated 1956 Allen Herschell carousel located inside the temperature-controlled “Pal’s Roundhouse” at 350 Clinchfield St. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12:30 to 5 p.m. All rides are $1.
Concerts
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise Highland Winds Band will perform a tribute concert to honor former longtime Galax High School Band Director Don Knox April 16 at 4 p.m. at the college's David J. Prior Convocation Center. The concert is free and open to the public.
A fundraising concert for Howard Bateman to defray the costs of his cancer treatment will be held April 22 from 1-5 p.m. at the Boozy Creek Community Center, 1989 Shelleys Road, Bristol, Virginia. Food, drinks and entertainment will be provided. Musical lineup is: Boozy Creek Grass, 1-1:45 p.m.; Eric McMurray and Hi-Test Bluegrass, 2-2:45 p.m.; Dan Surber and The State Line Band, 3-3:45 p.m.; and Daniel Housewright and Tennessee Backroads, 4-4:45 p.m.
Masters of Soul will perform at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center in Greeneville April 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25 and are available online at NPACgreeneville.com, in person at the NPAC box office, or by phone at 423-638-1679.
Larry Prevatte Memorial Duffield Jam will be held the first, third and fifth Thursday of each month from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas Village Community Center, 355 Cecil D. Quillen Drive in Duffield, Virginia. For more information call 276-431-1083.
Dance
Historic Jonesborough Dance Society has moved to the Tusculum University campus, located at 60 Shiloh Road, Greeneville, Building 9 in the old gym in the Niswonger Commons. Contra dances will be held every second and fourth Saturday from 7-10:30 p.m. Contra dances are family-friendly, alcohol-, tobacco- and fragrance-free events. A beginners lesson is held prior to each dance where the basic moves are taught. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, and $25 for families. Dress comfortably and wear soft-soled shoes. Bring a water bottle. No concessions available on site.
Festivals
Exchange Place Living History Farm will host is Spring Garden Fair April 29 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and April 30 from noon until 5 p.m. Admission is $5 for ages 12 and older, with no charge for anyone under the age of 12.
The Kingsport Office of Cultural Arts and Engage Kingsport will debut The Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.) Festival: A Celebration of the Arts April 21-23 at the Kingsport Farmers Market. A preview party will be held from 5-8 p.m. on April 21, and the festival will run 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on April 22 and noon to 5 p.m. on April 23. Festival admission is $5 per person, with children under 12 admitted free. Preview party tickets are $40 per person. The preview party will include heavy hors d’ouevres, a drink ticket, early access to vendors, admission for the entire weekend, first look at the goat sculptures, and music by the Symphony of the Mountains. To purchase tickets and preorder a wine glass for the preview party visit http://bit.ly/3SC7aug. Wine glasses can also be purchased at the party for $10 while supplies last. For more information about the festival visit arts.kingsporttn.gov.
The Old Oak Festival will take place on the campus of Tusculum University April 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and April 23 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Highlights include vendors, musicians and a diverse set of writers who will be pleased to discuss their craft with festival guests. New activities this year include a model train show, sword fighting, ax throwing and an outdoor painting event featuring the iconic Old Oak Tree, after which the festival is named. Admission to the festival is free, and most activities have no charge.
Racks by the Tracks will return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 13. The 15th annual festival will feature the Tri-Cities tasting event, a barbecue competition, 10K and 5K road races, and music from The Crue — A Motley Crue Tribute Experience, Blank-281 (a Blink-182 tribute band) and local band Donnie and the Dry Heavers. The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets are available at all Food City locations. For more information visit racksbythetracks.com.
Gardening
Horticulturist and garden writer Hugh Conlon will share “25 Flowering Shrubs That I Can’t Garden Without” on April 20 at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St. Sponsored by the Southern Appalachian Plant Society, the program is free, and the public is invited. For more information call 423-348-6572 or email sapsnews@gmail.com.
Heritage
The Heritage Alliance will host its second annual Picnicking with History May 13 at the Knob Creek Historical Museum, located at 243 Denny Mill Road in Johnson City. This event will include a tour of the historic grounds and buildings and a chance to have a picnic lunch on the lawn. There are four tour and lunch slots available at 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets include the tour, admission to the museum and a boxed lunch from Main Street Café & Catering. There are 20 tickets available per slot. The cost is $30 per person. Purchase tickets online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.
The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum is open during the month of April on Mondays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. From May to October the museum has regular hours six days a week before returning to a four-day weekly schedule in November and December. The Chester Inn State Historic Site and Museum in Jonesborough is open with no admission price, but there is a suggested $2 donation per visitor.
An exhibit titled "Eight Myths About Appalachia" is on display at the Jonesborough/Washington County History Museum, located at 117 Boone St. in the Jonesborough Visitors Center. Consisting of eight large panels, the exhibit tackles some of the prominent misconceptions about the region and explores the historical origins and inaccuracies that have been used to describe it and its inhabitants for hundreds of years. The exhibit will be available for viewing until fall 2023.
Library fun
The Kingsport Public Library has StoryWalks next to the library in Glen Bruce Park, in Ridgefields Park and in Preston Forest Park. Each StoryWalk features a different story, and stories are changed quarterly.
Planetarium
“Forward! To the Moon” will be showing as the main planetarium show at Bays Mountain Park through April. Showings will take place Tuesday through Friday at 4 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at noon and 4 p.m. The 40-minute show is followed by a live tour of the night sky using the planetarium’s optical star projector. For more information visit www.baysmountain.com.
Science
Hands On! Discovery Center is an all-ages science center that offers a guest experience that includes fun, interactive programs and immersive, STEM-based exhibits for the whole family as well as exhibits and information about the Gray Fossil Site, an active fossil dig site dating back 5 million years. Operating hours are Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. General admission is $11 for adults and children 4 and older, free for children 3 and under, and free for members. Tickets may be purchased at https://visithandson.org/tickets.
Star Wars Day
Jonesborough Area Merchants & Service Association will host "Jonesborough Star Wars Day: May the Fourth Be With You" May 4 from 4 to 8 p.m. throughout downtown Jonesborough. Imperial credits (tickets) are $15 for a pack of eight and can be purchased at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Attendees will use one Imperial credit for each serving of themed food, non-alcoholic beverage, souvenir and for some of the activities. Tickets are on sale now. Activities will include a Jedi training course, costume contests for people and pets, face painting, bounty hunting, gem mining and a retro arcade. Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite character for the event. Check-in will be at the Jonesborough Visitors Center, located at 117 Boone St. Attendees can pick up tickets early on May 3 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or the day of the event, May 4, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Jonesborough Visitors Center.
StoryTown Radio
StoryTown Radio Show will host its monthly show themed “Life Lessons” on April 24 at 7 p.m. at the McKinney Center, located at 103 Franklin Ave. in Jonesborough. StoryTown Radio Show performs in the format of a live, old-time radio show complete with sound effects, musical underscoring, live skits and a musical guest. This month’s show is about life’s lessons with actors performing local stories. Joining the cast this month will be regional blues artist Jimmie D. Tickets are $10 and available online at Jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling 423-753-1010. This show is also recorded for broadcast on local NPR station WETS 89.5 out of Johnson City, which can be heard the last Wednesday of the month at 8 p.m.
Theater
LampLight Theatre in downtown Kingsport will present its final performance of “The Last Miracle” April 16 at 3 p.m. Admission is a suggested donation of $15 for adults and $10 for students. For reservations and information call 423-343-1766 or visit www.lamplighttheatre.com.
The Jonesborough Repertory Theatre will present "The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe" now through April 30. Shows run Thursdays through Sundays. Tickets are $18 general admission, and $16 for students and seniors. To purchase tickets call the Historic Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010 or visit jonesboroughtheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Macbeth" now through May 2 at Barter’s Smith Theatre. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Junie B. Jones The Musical" now through May 12 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
Theatre Bristol will present "Winnie-the-Pooh" at the ARTspace Theatre, 506 State St., on Saturdays and Sundays, April 22-30. Tickets are $12 with processing fees, with a price of $10 for seniors and students, and can be purchased at www.TheatreBristol.org.
Barter Theatre in Abingdon, Virginia, will present "Keep On the Sunny Side" April 22 through May 20 on the Gilliam Stage. To purchase tickets visit bartertheatre.com.
“Chicago” will be presented April 25-26 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
"Menopause the Musical" will be presented June 16-17 at East Tennessee State University's Martin Center for the Arts. To purchase tickets visit ETSUMartinCenter.org or call the Martin Center box office at 423-439-2787.
Theatre Bristol will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s "Oklahoma!" at The Paramount Center for the Arts weekends Sept. 22 through Oct. 1. Tickets are on sale at Paramountbristol.org/event/oklahoma/. For more information call 423-212-3625.
Trains
The Watauga Valley Railroad Historical Society and Museum's train excursion on the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad is scheduled for May 20. Passengers can ride a chartered tour bus out of Kingsport or Johnson City or drive directly to Bryson City, North Carolina. First class ticket price is $170 and includes a meal. Crown class ticket price is $110 for adults and $87 for children (2-12), Tourist coach or open-air coach class ticket price is $94 for adults and $77 for children. Tickets and pre-purchased meals must be ordered online by credit card at http://www.wataugavalleynrhs.org/. Click on the Excursions link.
The Kingsport Model Trains Project operates eight model train layouts in six rooms at the Lynn View Community Center including a 24-by-20 "O" scale representation of the Santa Train. There is a workday every Tuesday from 1-4 p.m. and an open house the first Saturday of each month from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Special hours/days are possible for events/birthday parties. Call 423-502-5359, email Kingsportmodeltrains@gmail.com or check us on Facebook.
The Chuckey Depot Museum in Jonesborough is open free of charge, but donations are appreciated. Attendees can visit the museum Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information visit Jonesborough.com or call 423-753-1010.
Turkey shoot
Leesburg Ruritan will host a turkey shoot every Saturday night through April. It will be from 5:30-7 p.m. with a cost of $2.50 per round with a minimum of five rounds. The location is 1429 Old Stagecoach Road, Jonesborough. For more information call Carl Barker at 856-466-1695.
