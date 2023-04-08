Art

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century, is coming to downtown Norton, Virginia, April 11 and 12 with a new exhibition, “Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection.” The climate-controlled 53-foot trailer will set up in the parking lot next to Doughmakers Pizza (725 Park Ave. NW) where it will be free and open to the public from 4–6 p.m. each day.

