Local artist and business owner Nancy Fischman has opened Atelier 133 after the 6,800-square-foot building was under construction for nearly a year, and she will be hosting a fall show in the gallery.

This month’s show, Harvest and Gather, will be on display until Oct. 28 with a reception taking place on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at 133 N. Commerce St. The exhibit will showcase a collection of ceramic art and black and white photography, and several of the artists will be in attendance.

Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.

