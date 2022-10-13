Local artist and business owner Nancy Fischman has opened Atelier 133 after the 6,800-square-foot building was under construction for nearly a year, and she will be hosting a fall show in the gallery.
This month’s show, Harvest and Gather, will be on display until Oct. 28 with a reception taking place on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at 133 N. Commerce St. The exhibit will showcase a collection of ceramic art and black and white photography, and several of the artists will be in attendance.
Atelier 133 is home to 15 artists and their studios, the Fischman art gallery, a classroom space and a soon-to-be darkroom. Fischman originally bought the building in 2016 for $58,000 but did not begin the roughly $700,000 construction project until July 2019.
The space was finally completed in 2022 and is now open to the public.
Fischman, a potter, said the original idea was to get the space so that she could have a studio and store her kiln, but it eventually turned into a space for herself and other artists to work alongside a gallery and bakery. The residing artists include three other potters and a collection of painters, fiber artists and various multimedia users.
“I’ve always been involved with the arts in the area, theater or arts council and various other iterations of the arts,” Fischman said. “But one of my dreams has been to kind of have a center for artists to have studio space and be able to kind of collaborate with each other.”
The Lazy Lady Baking Co., run by Fischman’s daughter Mary, will have a storefront attached to the gallery, but it is still under construction at this time. Mary got her culinary degree in Asheville, North Carolina, and was in San Francisco after graduating, but Fischman’s promise of a cafe space was enough to bring her home.
For more information on exhibits and updates, visit Atelier 133 social media pages on Facebook and Instagram under the handle @atelier133jctn.
Sarah Owens is a recent graduate of Milligan University and a native of Alabaster, Ala.. She earned a bachelors degree in communications. She has a passion for traveling and animals and an interest in international cultures.