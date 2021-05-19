If you’ve driven past or walked through Founders Park recently, you’ve likely noticed several new sculptures that have appeared along the park’s sculpture walk in recent weeks.
The new sculptures are the latest to be leased by the Johnson City Public Art Committee for display across downtown, part of the group’s Biennial Sculpture Exhibition. The exhibition, which began in 2013, includes 13 sculptures leased from regional artists for a two-year period. The sculptures are available for purchase either for personal use or donation to the city.
On Wednesday, the latest sculpture, created by Johnson City artist Angelique Fraley, was installed overlooking King Commons on West Millard Street — the seventh to be installed for the latest exhibition. Fraley’s sculpture, “Quilted Owl,” is of an owl made of foam and covered in pieces of stained glass, a work of art that took her about four months to complete.
“I’ve lived here my entire life, and I love Johnson City and I love this park in particular,” said Fraley, who also teaches art at East Tennessee State University. “The other sculpture park’s great as well, but I just think this one’s so much fun with the new kids park and I just thought it would fit in really well here.”
The remaining sculptures will be installed over the next several weeks, with a guided sculpture walk tour scheduled during the 5x5 Art Exhibit and Fundraiser on Aug. 6. The tour is free, and will be guided by a juror of the Biennial Sculpture Exhibition. To learn more, visit jcpublicart.com.