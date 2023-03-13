The American remake of an Oscar-nominated 2015 Swedish film tops the DVD releases for the week of March 14.
“A Man Called Otto”: Tom Hanks enters his grumpy old man era in this dark but hopeful comedy from director Marc Forster about a curmudgeon finding community.
“Set in the suburbs of Pittsburgh, ‘A Man Called Otto’ is a story about the loss of human connection in a modernized and rapidly changing world, and the effort it takes to knit a community through the ties that bind: personal ones,” writes Tribune News Service critic Katie Walsh in her review. “It is also a story about the transformative nature of grief, and the beauty and cruelty of life lived in moments both mundane and monumental.”
ALSO NEW ON DVD MARCH 14
“Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero”: This film entry in the popular Japanese anime franchise revolves around heroes and villains who are all navigating the legacies and ambitions of their fathers and grandfathers.
“The Whale”: A transformed Brendan Fraser plays a morbidly obese man who reaches out to his estranged daughter as he reflects on his life amid faltering health.
“Alice, Darling”: Anna Kendrick stars as young woman who reckons with an emotionally abusive relationship while on vacation with her best friends.
“Glorious”: A man finds himself at a rest stop with a mysterious voice emanating from the neighboring stall in this horror thriller featuring Ryan Kwanten and J.K. Simmons.
“Puppet Master: Doktor Death”: The latest entry in the horror franchise concerns an unhinged doll-sized surgeon wreaking havoc in a nursing home.
“The Apology”: In this psychological thriller starring Anna Gunn, a haunted mother whose child disappeared 20 years earlier has her estranged ex-brother-in-law show up unannounced at Christmas, ready to spill some family secrets.
“The Good Fight: The Final Season”: The Paramount+ legal drama starring Christine Baranski and Audra McDonald is back for its sixth and final season of witty chaos, fiery office politics and eccentric courtroom wrangling.
“The Walking Dead: Season 11”: The final season of AMC’s post-apocalyptic zombie series that spawned an undead horror franchise.
“The Locksmith”: Ryan Phillippe stars as an ex-thief determined to put his skills to legitimate use after getting released from prison, until unexpected events intervene. Also starring Kate Bosworth and Ving Rhames.
“Dan Brown’s The Lost Symbol: The Complete Series”: A young Robert Langdon races to solve puzzles and save his kidnapped mentor in this Peacock show based on the “Da Vinci Code” author’s 2009 novel. (Blu-ray only; on DVD June 21.)
“Last Hurrah for Chivalry”: John Woo’s 1979 Hong Kong martial arts film set in ancient China gets a Blu-ray release from Criterion.
OUT ON DIGITAL HD MARCH 14
“Unwelcome”: Horror movie about a couple who move to the Irish countryside for some peace and quiet, only to be beset by evil goblins.
“Back to the Drive-In”: Documentary about the trials and tribulations of family-owned drive-in theaters, which enjoyed a resurgence in popularity amid the pandemic.