The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception for its newest exhibit “The ‘Precision Transportation’ of the Norfolk and Western” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.

The exhibit features memorabilia from the N&W including dishes, lanterns, switch locks and more. Models of N&W locomotives in O-scale will also be displayed. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.

