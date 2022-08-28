The Chuckey Depot Museum will host a reception for its newest exhibit “The ‘Precision Transportation’ of the Norfolk and Western” on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 1 to 3 p.m.
The exhibit features memorabilia from the N&W including dishes, lanterns, switch locks and more. Models of N&W locomotives in O-scale will also be displayed. The Chuckey Depot Museum is free of charge, but donations are greatly appreciated.
Visit the Chuckey Depot Museum during the reception to view the new exhibit, enjoy railroad songs performed by local musician Scott Wild and listen to a story from railroad historian and former N&W employee Gary Price.
Established as the Norfolk & Western Railway in 1896, the company’s trains ran throughout Virginia and West Virginia. In the 1980s, it merged with the Southern Railroad to become the Norfolk Southern Railway. That line runs by the Chuckey Depot Museum today.
Visit the museum in person on Thursday, Friday and Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Norfolk and Western Railway exhibit will be on display at the museum through February of 2023.
For more information on the exhibit or the Chuckey Depot Museum, visit Jonesborough.com or follow the Chuckey Depot on Facebook.
or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010.