TRV-UST-DISNEY-WORLD-SUMMER-OS

An array of colors flashes through the massive canopy at the new Tron Lightcycle Run roller coaster. The semi-enclosed coaster, based on the ‘Tron’ movie franchise, is Disney’s fastest with speeds of nearly 60 mph.

 Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

ORLANDO, Fla. — Unlike other Florida theme parks, many pandemic-era procedures are still in place at Walt Disney World. You are advised to do some research before you go, because the “happiest place on Earth” isn’t the easiest place to visit.

Gone are the days when you could wake up one morning and decide on a whim that you wanted to spend the day at Walt Disney World. There are rules and reservations and apps to master.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Latest Videos


Recommended for you