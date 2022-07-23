Kate Campbell

Kate Campbell is the International Storytelling Center's latest Storyteller in Residence.

A half-heard phrase. An old family story. Words on faded signs glimpsed on the side of the road.

Any chance encounter can be fodder for the soulful stories of country music songstress Kate Campbell.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video