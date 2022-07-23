A half-heard phrase. An old family story. Words on faded signs glimpsed on the side of the road.
Any chance encounter can be fodder for the soulful stories of country music songstress Kate Campbell.
"There's usually a story behind every song I write," she says. "They're true stories. I've put them to music since I was a little girl."
Inspired by the rich narrative world of Dolly Parton's music, Campbell has lived and worked as a professional musician and storyteller in Nashville for most of her life. Soon she'll bring her one-woman show to the International Storytelling Center, where she'll be a teller in residence from July 26 through July 30.
Campbell will offer daily matinees filled with stories and songs in the center's Mary B. Martin Theater in downtown Jonesborough. All shows begin at 2 p.m., and each day's performance will be different.
One of Campbell's concerts will be filmed for virtual ticketholders, who can watch from home. The virtual show will be available online starting July 28 and remain accessible until the following Monday at midnight.
Tickets for all in-person matinees are $14 for most adults, and any audience members who are new to the format can request a specially priced ticket for just $5, a one-time promotion that's good through the end of the month. Online tickets are just $15 per household, and the $5 promo is available for new audience members who order tickets by phone.
Campbell became a crossover sensation in the storytelling world when she first performed at the National Storytelling Festival in 2014. Since then, more and more stories have been creeping into her sets — a welcome surprise to even her.
As a touring musician, Campbell had an unusual amount of downtime over the last few years due to the pandemic. It's given her the opportunity to reconnect with material from her early catalog, unearthing old gems that are largely unknown to even her most diehard fans.
This process of rediscovery has been invigorating because the alchemy between teller, story, and audience can change and become more nuanced with time. Old themes have new resonance and offer a different understanding. "Stories themselves are tellers that reveal things to you over time," Campbell says. "Sometimes I'll think it's saying one thing, then five or 10 years later, I realize it was saying something else."
Much of her work is about growing up in the American South, where she was raised as the daughter of a Baptist preacher. (One of her first performances, at just 7 years old, was Parton's "Daddy Was an Old Time Preacher Man," which she taught herself from an old record.) Campbell's work often reflects back on her experiences around the Bible Belt. "Storytelling is a way to have a dialogue with our surroundings, our people, the land, and issues that we don't know how to talk about in other ways," she says. "We can have conversations about things that are uncomfortable through the power of art."
In Jonesborough, Campbell will appear courtesy of the International Storytelling Center's Storytelling Live! program, a seasonal concert series that brings storytellers and musicians to Jonesborough for daily performances from May through October.
The premier sponsor of Storytelling Live! is bioPURE. Additional program funding comes from the National Endowment for the Arts, the Tennessee Arts Commission, the U.S. Department of the Treasury, Niswonger Foundation, ETSU, East Tennessee Foundation, Humanities Tennessee, Hillhouse Creative, Carol & Bobby Frist, the Norris Family Fund, Dollywood's DreamMore Resort and Spa and the Frist Foundation. Media sponsors include the Herald & Tribune, Kingsport Times-News, Johnson City Press, Cumulus Media, News Channel 11, WJHL 11, ABC Tri-Cities and Daytime Tri-Cities.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live!, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.