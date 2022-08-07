The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play.
The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.
“Nancy” will be performed Sept. 10 at the Telford Ruritan Club.
In 1820, Embree published his newspaper The Emancipator on Main Street, Jonesborough. The seven-edition paper is the first publication dedicated solely to the cause of abolitionism.
Embree died in December of 1820. Even though the paper was short-lived, The Emancipator had over 2,000 subscribers and its reach went all the way to Boston and Philadelphia.
In spite of his abolitionist beliefs, Embree himself was an enslaver.
In his will, Embree tried to free Nancy and her five children, but were his wishes carried out? What was Nancy feeling and thinking during this time?
The play is based on primary research relying heavily on documents from the Washington County Archives.
The role of Nancy will be performed by local actress Ubunibi-Afia Short.
“Nancy” won an Award of Excellence from the Tennessee Association of Museums and an Award for History in the Media from the East Tennessee Historical Society. The show has been performed twice in the region to sold-out crowds.
These performances were originally scheduled for June 25, but were postponed due to health reasons.
“It is an honor to bring the show to the stage at the Telford Ruritan Club,” Mason said. “The Heritage Alliance is all about making connections with our community, and we are so glad we can do that through Nancy’s story.
“We have performed this play in the Sarah Sevier Memorial Chapel at the Embree House Historic Farm and on a stair landing at Harris Hall at Washington College Academy. Nancy’s story can be shared just about anywhere. This time, we’re taking to the stage in the old school auditorium. ”
There will be two performances on Sept. 10 at 2 and 6:30 p.m.
The show is a fundraiser for the Telford Ruritan Club and the Heritage Alliance. It will be performed onstage in the old Telford School, located at 101 Telford School Road.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased directly through the town of Jonesborough’s ticketing system at jonesborough.com/tickets or by calling the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423-753-1010. Seating is limited to only 50 people per performance.
