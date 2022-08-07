The story of Nancy, an enslaved woman owned by Jonesborough abolitionist Elihu Embree, will be told next month with an original play.

The play “Nancy” was written by Anne G’Fellers-Mason, executive director of the Heritage Alliance, and follows a year in the woman’s life, from January 1820 when Embree wrote into his will a desire to free Nancy to January 1821 when his will was read before the Washington County court.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video