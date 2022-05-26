Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host the Jake Dwyer Band downtown Friday night.
Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
The Jake Dwyer Band is an Appalachian blues group from Jonesborough.
Dwyer sings songs of hard times rooted in vintage blues rock tones, while intertwining a psychedelic groove. Dwyer has toured with several acts across the U.S. and has played on many albums.
At Shape Studios, Dwyer has produced Jake Quillin, Doctor Ocular, Sam Collie, Alexander Wolf and the Sky Dogs, Mind Modes, Jesse Lewis, Iliad and several others.
Music on the Square is a free event open to the public. This season, Music on the Square will feature a diverse range of music including bluegrass, jazz, rock, Americano and blues.
Food options every Friday night include a weekly rotating food truck and downtown Jonesborough restaurants, East Tennessee Hemp Company, Gigi’s Pantry, Jonesborough Barrell House, and Texas Burritos & More. Carry out options are available. This week’s food truck is Eshta.
Jonesborough’s Yoga in the Park takes place twice weekly each Friday through Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. in Mill Spring Park in downtown Jonesborough and Sundays at 4 p.m. in Jimmy Neil Smith Park behind the International Storytelling Center in downtown Jonesborough. Each class lasts an hour.
There is no cost to participate, but donations are accepted. All levels are welcome from beginners to advance. Participants can bring a yoga mat, towel or blanket. There will be no classes held on July 3 or Sept. 2. These classes are weather permitting.
For more information go to Jonesborough.com/mots or call the Jonesborough Visitors Center at 423.753.1010. This year’s event is sponsored by BrightRidge, Cumulus Media, McCleod Organics, Humana and Wolfe Development.