Dave Edgar

Dave Edgar is a renowned world class cellist who has worked with Amy Lee, Evanescence, Coldplay, Foreigner and has toured with American Idol winner Phillip Phillips. He will perform in Music on the Square Friday in front of the Washington County Courthouse from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Music on the Square is a free event.

Music on the Square, one of Jonesborough’s outdoor music concerts, will host Dave Eggar in downtown Jonesborough on Friday.

Music on the Square takes place in front of the Washington County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Jonesborough each Friday evening through Sept. 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video